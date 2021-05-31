New Hallmark Film ‘The Willows’ Has Begun Filming

Actors and a film crew made their home in a small British Columbia town this week to shoot a brand new movie for the Hallmark Channel.

The Abbotsford News reports that shooting for the upcoming film, “The Willows”, will take place in the village of Harrison Hot Springs from May 27 to June 8. Most of the filming will take place at Harrison Hot Springs Resort.

Jessica Harmon is directing the film. Harmon has directed two other Hallmark movies, “The Angel Tree” and “My Best Friend’s Bouquet.” She is also an actress, known for “Supernatural” and “iZombie.” Harmon’s father, Allan Harmon, is also a Hallmark director. His recent Hallmark films include “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater” and “Jingle Bell Bride.”

Hallmark Channel has not officially announced “The Willows” yet. The premiere date, cast list, and plot details have not yet been publicized.

A New Hallmark Film Is Premiering This Weekend

“You Had Me at Aloha” will premiere on Saturday, June 5 as part of Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights movie lineup. The film stars Pascale Hutton and Kavan Smith as the new co-hosts of a popular travel show set in Hawaii. Although they have opposing ideas about how the show should run, co-hosts Paige (Hutton) and Ben (Smith) form a bond both on and offscreen.

Hutton recently shared a video to Instagram showcasing some behind-the-scenes moments from filming. “No fun was had,” she joked in the caption. The leading lady also shared a photo of her and “You Had Me at Aloha” actress and executive producer, Jennifer Aspen. The two women are mid-jump in the photo with a scenic waterfall behind them. In the caption, Hutton shared some kind words about Aspen.

“Once in a while, a true gem of a person comes into your life, a person who is generous, hilarious, collaborative, and inspiring,” Hutton wrote. The Hallmark actress added that she “couldn’t have imagined making #youhadmeataloha with anyone else.”

Aspen responded with a kind comment. “Dangit Pascale!!!! You beat me to it!! I have plans to do a full social media testimonial on how much I adore, admire, and love YOU,” she wrote.

Aspen has produced four other Hallmark movies including “Meet Me at Christmas” and “A Christmas Love Story.”

Hutton and Smith Came Up With the Movie Concept Themselves

In a Hallmark Channel video shared to Hutton’s Instagram, the “When Calls the Heart” actress explains that she and Kavan Smith came up with the concept for the film. “When Kavan and I first conceived of this movie, we had a conversation,” Hutton says in the video.

Smith says that when Hutton told him she wanted to play a travel blogger in the film he said, “great, I’ll be the exact opposite of everything you wanna be in your character.” Hutton says that she and Smith’s characters are like “oil and water” and there is a lot of “feisty banter” between them. However, offscreen, Smith says “I love pretty much everything about Pascale.”

According to Hutton, choosing Hawaii for the film’s location was a no-brainer. “Hawaii’s the perfect place to shoot a romantic comedy because it’s the most beautiful place on Earth,” she says.

Hallmark Fans Could Win a Trip to Hawaii

The Hallmark Channel website has a form for entering the “You Had Me at Aloha” sweepstakes. The winner of the sweepstakes will receive a trip for two to Honolulu with a flight on Hawaiian Airlines and a stay at The Kahala Hotel & Resort included.

“You Had Me at Aloha” is the first film to the premiere of the Summer Nights lineup. Next up is “The Baker’s Son“, premiering Saturday, June 12.

