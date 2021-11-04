These Are All the Hallmark Stars Joining GAC Family Movies

Quite a few Hallmark stars are now also working with the new TV network, GAC Family. The network was launched in late September by Bill Abbott, who was previously the CEO of Crown Media’s Hallmark Channel. While most of the actors are still free to work with both GAC and Hallmark, at least one has signed an exclusive deal.

Danica McKellar Signed an Exclusive Deal with GAC Family

🎉 @danicamckellar⁩ is a world-class talent who’s among TV’s most beloved and enduring stars! Her combination of creativity and passion is 2nd to none, and I am thrilled to have her join ⁦@GACfamilyTV⁩ close-knit family.

– ⁦@DEADLINE⁩ https://t.co/LGZq2BbHfo — Bill Abbott (@billabbottHC) October 27, 2021

As Heavy previously reported, Danica McKellar has signed an exclusive two-year deal with GAC Family.

A GAC Media representative confirmed with Heavy that this exclusive deal means McKellar will only make rom-coms and holiday films for GAC Family during the term of her contract. The press release noted that the contract lasts through 2023. It’s not clear if her mystery movie series with Hallmark is covered by this exclusive deal or not.

McKellar and Tamera Mowry-Housley hosted the 2021 Christmas preview special on Hallmark in October. McKellar’s new movie, “You, Me & the Christmas Trees,” launched Hallmark’s 2021 Countdown to Christmas event on October 22.

Her first project will be a new movie called “The Winter Palace,” which will premiere on GAC Family on January 22, 2022. She will also executive produce the movie.

Trevor Donovan & Merritt Patterson Are Starring in a Movie

.@TrevDon's a gifted actor & talented producer. I've enjoyed working with him for over a decade. We're thrilled about this expanded partnership and look forward to making entertaining @GACfamilyTV movies and spotlighting #bullying prevention. #GACers https://t.co/dujpyti5Mx — Bill Abbott (@billabbottHC) October 19, 2021

Trevor Donovan & Merritt Patterson are starring in the new “Jingle Bell Princess” movie on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Donovan is also starring in “Nantucket Noel” on Hallmark on November 19 and Patterson is starring in “Gingerbread Miracle” on Hallmark on November 5.

Donovan is doing more than just starring in a holiday movie with GAC Family. He’s signed a contract with them that involves starring in an executive producing movies for GAC Family, Country Music Alley reported. It’s not clear if this is an exclusive deal like McKellar’s or not.

Abbott tweeted that they have an expanded partnership with Donovan and will be spotlighting his efforts in preventing bullying.

Susie Abromeit Signed a Deal with GAC Family & Starred in a Movie with Torrance Coombs

Susie Abromeit Inks Overall Deal With GAC Family https://t.co/SJJ6IfuKNm — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 7, 2021

Susie Abromeit is going to be one of the bigger stars we’ll see more frequently on GAC Family. She signed a deal to star in four original movies and to host GAC Family’s Original Movie Nights, Deadline reported.

She also starred in “Much Ado About Christmas,” which just aired on GAC Family, launching its lineup of 12 Christmas movies. The movie was directed by Michael Damian, who directed Hallmark’s “Christmas Waltz.”

She starred opposite Torrance Coombs, who also starred in Hallmark’s “Romance in the Air” opposite Cindy Busby, along with “Royally Ever After.”

On Hallmark, she starred in “A Perfect Christmas” and was a guest on “Home & Family.”

Cameron Mathison Is Starring in a Movie & Hosted a Christmas Preview Special

Jennie Garth and Cameron Mathison on the set of GAC Family's A KINDHEARTED CHRISTMAS. 📸 https://t.co/FC6Zk0IAsw pic.twitter.com/MHJ57wFMVb — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2021

Cameron Mathison is starring with Jennie Garth in the GAC Family movie “A Kindhearted Christmas” on November 20 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Mathison also hosted GAC Family’s Christmas preview special in October. Mathison previously co-hosted Hallmark’s “Home & Family” before the series was canceled earlier this year. He also frequently appeared in Hallmark movies.

Debbie Matenopoulos Hosted the Christmas Special

Debbie Matenopolous hosted GAC Family’s Christmas preview special in October with Mathison. She also previously hosted Hallmark’s “Home & Family” series with Mathison before it was canceled earlier in 2021.

Daniel Lissing Is Starring in a Movie & a Series

Daniel Lissing’s character, Jack, was killed off “When Calls the Heart” and he’s only starred in one movie on the network since. In a podcast with Paul Greene, who plays Carson on “When Calls the Heart,” Lissing admitted that everyone thought he was crazy when he chose to leave the series.

He said, in part: “I’ve got a very clear vision of what I want to do, how I want to do it, and the path that I choose to be on in this life… Man, I just loved playing Jack. I really, really did. If there was ever an opportunity to do anything again, I would not be opposed to it. But…in life, you’ve just got to make the decisions… OK what’s my purpose? What do I want to do? What do I want to achieve? What path do I want to be on? And how do I get there? … And so, super tough decision to walk away, as a lead actor of a television show in America…”

Now Lissing is going to star in a secret role on the two-part Christmas special for season 2 of “When Hope Calls.” The “When Calls the Heart” spinoff has moved from Hallmark to GAC Family.

Part 1 airs on Saturday, December 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Part 2 airs immediately after Part 1 on Saturday, December 18, at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

He’s also starring in “A Christmas Star” on GAC Media opposite Sara Canning. That movie premieres on December 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Lori Loughlin Is Starring in a Series

Lori Loughlin was one of the main stars of Hallmark’s “When Calls the Heart,” along with leading the “Garage Sale Mysteries” series. Hallmark parted ways with her after the college admissions scandal.

Now, Loughlin will be part of the two-part Christmas special, “When Hope Calls,” on GAC Family. You can watch a clip of her new role in Heavy’s story here.

Hallmark, in the meantime, has made it clear that they have no plans to bring Loughlin back into the fold. The official Hallmark Twitter account tweeted: “Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future. She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks.”

Sarah Lind & Dillon Casey Are Starring in a Movie





Play



The Great Christmas Switch – Preview – GAC Family Starring- Sarah Lind & Dillon Casey More about #TheGreatChristmasSwitch: gacfamily.com/movie/the-great-christmas-switch/ Great American Christmas: It’s Christmas on GAC Family! Here your favorite stars, original movies, and fun-filled specials shine merry and bright all throughout the season. So deck your halls, mark your calendars, and get ready to celebrate your new favorite holiday tradition. Great American Christmas… 2021-11-02T19:58:42Z

Sarah Lind, Dillon Casey, Jon McLaren, and Gabriel Darku are starring in “The Great Christmas Switch” on November 6 at 8 p.m. Eastern on GAC Family.

Lind starred in the “Martha’s Vineyard Mystery” series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Casey can be seen in Hallmark’s “A Perfect Christmas.”

Rukiya Bernard & Dewshane Williams Are Starring in a Movie

Rukiya Bernard and Dewshane Williams are starring in “Christmas Time Is Here” on November 13 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Bernard starred in Hallmark’s “Christmas in Evergreen: Bells are Ringing” and in “Hearts of Winter.” They can both be seen in the “One Winter Proposal” series of movies.

Bernard had her first role as a Hallmark movie lead last year when she starred in “Christmas in Evergreen 4.” At the time she wrote about the opportunity on Instagram.

Jessica Lowndes & Chad Michael Murray Are Starring in a Movie





Play



Video Video related to these are all the hallmark stars joining gac family movies 2021-11-04T17:10:30-04:00

Jessica Lowndes and Chad Michael Murray have both starred in a series of Hallmark movies. Now they’re starring together in “My Angel’s Christmas List” on GAC Family on November 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern. They both also headlined “An Autumn Romance,” which has already aired on GAC Family.

Jen Lilley & Brendan Fehr Are Starring in a Movie





Play



Christmas Is Not Cancelled Join Jen Lilley and #GACfamilyTV at christmasisnotcancelled.com/, and make a difference in a child’s Christmas this year! Please help #ChristmasIsNotCancelled to raise 20,000 toys for Marine #ToysforTots Foundation, so thousands of families across the nation can receive the gift of Christmas. Then, be sure to join us on Saturday, November 27 at 8 pm ET… 2021-10-27T00:00:03Z

Jen Lilley is starring in a GAC Family movie called “Royally Wrapped for Christmas” on November 27 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Her many Hallmark movies include “A Little Daytime Drama,” “Love Unleashed,” “Snowkissed,” “USS Christmas,” “Mingle All the Way,” and more. Fehr starred in Hallmark’s “Entertaining Christmas.”

Becca Tobin & Matthew MacCaull Are Starring in a Movie

GAC's CHRISTMAS IS YOU, starring Becca Tobin, Matthew MacCaull and Casey Manderson, has wrapped. 📸 https://t.co/DrZCjwwGt9 pic.twitter.com/6BdhoP9UTK — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 25, 2021

Becca Tobin and Matthew MacCaull are starring in “Christmas Is You” on GAC Family on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Maggie Lawson & Christopher Russell Are Starring in a Movie

Maggie Lawson and Christopher Russell are starring in “A Lot Like Christmas” on December 5 at 8 p.m. Eastern on GAC Family.

She starred in Hallmark’s “Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy,” “The Story of Us,” “Christmas Encore,” and more. Russell has also appeared in a series of Hallmark movies, including “Love Unleashed,” “Nature of Love,” “High Flying Romance,” “Love in the Forecast,” and “Chasing Waterfalls.”

Jill Wagner & Nick Bateman Are Starring in a Movie

Nick Bateman shared a pic from the set of GAC's A CHRISTMAS MIRACLE FOR DAISY, with co-stars Jill Wagner and Rubi Tupper as "Daisy." It's based on the book by Jane Porter and set to air December 11th. 📸 https://t.co/VMsv0QsTkG pic.twitter.com/vK1dQPX3dh — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 13, 2021

Jill Wagner and Nick Bateman are starring in “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy” on December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern on GAC Family.

Wagner has starred in many Hallmark films, including the “Mystery 101” series, “Hearts of Winter,” “The Angel Tree,” “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses,” and more. Bateman starred in “A Brush with Love” and has appeared on “Home & Family.”

The ‘When Hope Calls’ Cast Is Joining

Many people who were in the original “When Hope Calls” cast are returning for season 2, which launches with a two-part Christmas special on December 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on GAC Family.

People who are confirmed to be returning include Morgan Kohan and Ryan-James Hatanaka. However, Jocelyn Hudon — who also played in the lead opposite Kohan — will not be returning for season 2.

Cindy Busby & Sam Page Are Starring in a Movie

#GACTV @kevin_mcGarry @cindy_busby #AutumnStables GAC is delivering what it promised ! Family friendly content ! #McGarries #TeamNathan Autumn Stables kicks off the season this Sat at 6pm Ea followed by An Autumn Romance at 8pm @billabbottHC pic.twitter.com/l3Wj56Ghj4 — Lillian Rondanini (@LillianR27) October 22, 2021

Cindy Busby and Sam Page are closing out GAC Family’s holiday season with “Joy for Christmas” on December 19 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

Busby and Kevin McGarry’s movie “Autumn Stables” is also airing sometimes on GAC, but it’s an encore movie that was produced in the past and was not made specifically for GAC Family.

Busby has starred in Hallmark’s “Hearts Down Under,” “Romance in the Air,” “Love in the Forecast,” “Chasing Waterfalls,” “A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love,” “Follow Me to Daisy Hills,” “Wedding March 5,” “Hailey Dean Mysteries,” and more. Page has starred in Hallmark’s “Walking the Dog” and more.

GAC Family is an evolution of the channel previously known as Great American Country. Learn how to watch GAC Family on TV here and how to stream movies on the channel here.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas 2021 Lineup of Movies