This Hallmark Star Just Became an American Citizen

A beloved Hallmark actor has recently had a big change in his life. He just became an American citizen and also voted in his very first U.S. election this year. For him, 2020 brought a lot of positive changes.

Daniel Lissing Just Became an American Citizen

Daniel Lissing took to Instagram on Election Day to share that he had just voted in his first election, shortly after becoming an American citizen. You can see his post below.

He said, in part: “About a month ago, I became an American citizen. And I couldn’t be prouder to be an American citizen to tell the truth. This country’s been so good to me over the last decade of me living here. And first thing I did was register to vote. And I did!”

He proudly put on an “I Voted” sticker after he shared the good news.

“I voted. I voted about three weeks ago with a mail-in ballot at a dropbox. It was easy for me because I live in Los Angeles. Some parts of the country, not so easy with the mail — the U.S. mail — and the dropboxes around. So if you are going out today, if you haven’t done that yet, make sure you stay safe out there…”

He was really happy in his post and picked up his dog toward the end of his video, sharing his cute pup with all of his fans.

“I just want you all to be safe out there, and just realize that we all have so much more commonality with each other. I mean, I’ve traveled the world, I’ve experienced so many different cultures, religions, traditions, lines on a map. And one thing that I’ve found to be true, everywhere, is that people basically want the same thing. And in America in particular, we have so much more commonality with each other than we do the things that separate us and divide us. At the end of the day we’re all Americans, including me now, which I’m so happy to be…”

Lissing was born in Australia and raised in Sydney, Australia.

Lissing’s Life Has Been Great Since He Left ‘When Calls the Heart’

The former When Calls the Heart star has had a great life since he left the show. In an interview with ET Online, Lissing share how well his departure ended up turning out for him.

It’s funny the way the world works. If I had stayed on the show, and been there during season 6 and shot and all that kind of stuff, then I wouldn’t have met (my fiancee) Nadia, you know? And I wouldn’t be getting married and I wouldn’t be at this place in my life where I feel really in line with what I’m meant to be doing personally and professionally, so no regrets at all. How can I look at my future wife and say, ‘Oh, I should’ve stayed on this job?’ She’s my life, you know? That’s my personal life and that’s exponentially more important to me than a job.”

In October 2019, Lissing got engaged to the love of his life, Nadia, ET reported. Now they’re married.

