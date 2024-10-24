‘This Time Each Year’ Behind the Scenes: Cast Stories & Filming Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Miracles of Christmas movie, “This Time Each Year,” premieres on Thursday, October 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Alison Sweeney and Niall Matter. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and behind-the-scenes moments.

‘This Time Each Year’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

“This Time Each Year” was filmed in Metro Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. According to the ACFC West (The Association of Canadian Film Craftspeople), the movie was shot between July 15 and August 1, a quick turnaround that many Hallmark films are known for.

Crystal Lowe, the movie’s director, was a guest on the Girls Gone Hallmark podcast to talk about her projects and tease some possible cameos.

Sweeney was executive producer. She told Forbes about her role: “Above all, I view myself as a storyteller. I spend a lot of time developing stories and as an executive producer I’m part of a project from the very beginning, which means reading a book or hearing a pitch and then working through all the decisions that are needed to make it into the best film we can.”

Lowe took to Instagram to share how excited she was to work with Sweeney and how much has has learned from her.

“Finally able to tell you all that I am working with @alisweeney on this one,” she wrote. “I cannot tell you what a serious powerhouse this woman is. Kind, smart and incredibly talented. I’m feeling super grateful today. Back in the directors chair!!”

She shared a lot of behind-the-scenes moments.

“Ladies…. Don’t stop chasing your dreams. Inch by inch,” she shared in another video.

She was full of praise for Sweeney, writing: “Working with @alisweeney teaches you to stay present, step up and care about your job in a way that most people forget. And because of that work ethic she find some of the best crew in the biz. I’m already missing my team. This was one felt special. I can’t wait to share it with all of you!”

“Finalllllllyyyyyy!!!!!!! I can share our beautiful little movie with you,” she wrote in another post.

Sweeney was just as excited about working with Lowe. She posted some updates on Instagram, and wrote in one: “So excited to be working with our fabulous director @officialcrystallowe on my next movie for @hallmarkchannel. Many thanks to @ashleywilliamsandcompany @poperandy & Hallmark family for developing the #makehermark program! 🎥 ”

She had a lot of fun, she shared.

Sweeney also talked about how this is her first time working with Matter, commenting: “Wow! My first time getting to work with @officiallyniallmatter & we are first up for this season’s @hallmarkmystery ‘s Miracle of Christmas!! 🎄🧑‍🎄 We are so excited to launch everyone into the Christmas spirit with this special film directed by @officialcrystallowe . I truly loved working together with Niall & Crystal and the talented cast & crew to make This Time Each Year…”

She shared a photo from a press interview they did.

And she posted some fun behind-the-scenes moments too.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Lauren (Sweeney) and Kevin (Matter) were once deeply in love but nearly a year after their separation, they now focus on co-parenting their young son Charlie (Ezra Wilson). Despite the split, Kevin is determined to make their family whole again. Before Lauren’s mother (Laura Soltis) visits during the holidays, Lauren asks Kevin to pretend they’re still happily married and living under one roof. The act quickly feels more real, stirring up old memories and feelings. As Lauren sees the man she once fell in love with in a new light, perhaps the magic of Christmas will rekindle their romance and spark renewed hope for their future.”

Alison Sweeney stars as Lauren. According to her bio, many fans know her from her role as Sami Brady on “Days of Our Lives,” a character she played for over 20 years. Her newest movie is her 30th Hallmark film. Sweeney was also the host of “The Biggest Loser,” where she guided contestants through their weight-loss journeys. She was the face of the show from 2007 to 2015.

In addition to her TV work, Alison has written several books, including novels and health-related guides, and directed a number of TV projects. On July 8, 2000, Sweeney married David Sanov. They have two children.

Niall Matter stars as Kevin. According to his bio, he gained a cult following for his role as Zane Donovan on the sci-fi series “Eureka.” Matter also starred as Evan Cross in the sci-fi series “Primeval: New World” and as Ian in “When Calls the Heart.”

Born in Edmonton, Alberta, Matter initially worked in the oil rigs of Northern Alberta before pursuing acting. His breakthrough in acting came after he recovered from a near-fatal accident during his time on the rigs.

In recent years, Matter has become a familiar face in Hallmark productions, including starring in movies like “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” and “Frozen in Love.”

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: