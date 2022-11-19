Where Was ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” premieres on Saturday November 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker, and Margaret Colin. Here’s everything you need to know about the cast (including the baby!) and where the movie was filmed.

‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia

Prepare for one of the most anticipated Hallmark movies this holiday! Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, and Andrew Walker teamed up in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, to play the role of three brothers having to suddenly take care of a baby.

Development Executive Auna Kemp at Hallmark posted a series of reels on her Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes videos and pictures straight from Vancouver.

Back in mid-September, fans like Twitter user @PinkSunsetxo were very excited about the movie coming soon for Christmas.

“I have the BIGGEST news ever!!” they wrote. “Hallmarks Three Wise Men And A Baby started filming today & TYLER HYNES & ANDREW WALKER are starring in the movie & I’m pretty positive PAUL CAMPBELL is the 3rd wise man!!! There are plenty of clues & confirmation that this is really happening!!🎄🌟”

I have the BIGGEST news ever!! Hallmarks Three Wise Men And A Baby started filming today & TYLER HYNES & ANDREW WALKER are starring in the movie & I'm pretty positive PAUL CAMPBELL is the 3rd wise man!!! There are plenty of clues & confirmation that this is really happening!!🎄🌟 pic.twitter.com/P4NllHfOBE — Hallmark Enthusiast🎄🎅🌟❤ (@PinkSunsetxo) September 12, 2022

Another user on Instagram posted “#tylertuesday what could be finer than seeing these bts.”

WGN9 reported that “Hallmark Christmas Movies may look a bit different this year,” and showed a video of the main actors, describing them as the HOH (Hunks of Hallmark).

This is the original video they used in their report:

The Baby in the Movie Is Played by Twin Girls

In an Instagram post, Steph Jensen from Chilliwack, British Columbia, reveals that the little boy in the movie is actually played by twin girls!

“Some behind-the-scenes pics of the movie *Three Wise Men & a Baby* Katie & Kallie are starring in!” Jensen wrote. “We had the best time filming with these guys! Thanks for making the experience so memorable!”

Hynes replied, “😍.”

At the time of filming, the twins were 8 months old.

The Cast Shared Fun Behind-the-Scenes Moments

Hynes posted about the movie on Instagram, writing: “We feel everyone’s love for this movie. Very grateful for it 🤍🙏🏻😊”

“who’s excited for the holidays?” he shared in another post.

Walker posted this hilarious video of the three actors on the ice. Guess who’s had more practice than the others?

“After spending 15 glorious days with these two I now may live to 140…” Walker wrote.

Campbell posted a video about a series of pictures on set, commenting, “One. More. Week.”

In an interview with The List, the stars were asked: “What do you think fans who don’t typically watch Christmas movies will love about this?”

They had some really funny responses. Campbell first replied, “Andrew shirtless.” To which Hynes added: “Andrew shirtless. I second that opinion.”

Walker replied, “Well, I don’t know. I don’t know if that…”

Hynes then jokingly said to Walker: ‘You say, ‘Andrew shirtless,’ too. Say it too. Say, ‘Andrew shirtless.'”

Walker said he couldn’t, to which Campbell then joked: “You know what they’re going to like.” Hynes added: “Unanimous decision. Andrew shirtless.”

These three seemed like the perfect trio to work together!

Campbell added, “It’s a rom-com about a family falling back into love. And we have an adorable baby. So if you’re a fan of babies, you’re going to like this movie.”

In an interview with Southern Living, Hynes commented about how great the environment was on set.

“We all know each other because we’re so comfortable, we’re such fans of each other as artists and as human beings,” he said. “It makes the efficiency and the collaboration of these moments for these characters that much more enjoyable and I think that much more fruitful. A lot of gems came out of the fact that we all just care about each other and really want to do this.”

Margaret Colin also posted a behind-the-scenes on Instagram during filming:

Meet the Cast of ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads:

Luke Brenner (Walker) is Mr. Perfect – an all-star firefighter and poster boy for physical health and clean living. But when he finds a baby on the doorstep of the firehall with a note asking him to care for it until Christmas, he’s uncharacteristically at a loss. Unfortunately, his mom Barbara (Colin) has to go out of town to attend to her sister’s medical emergency leaving Luke with no other choice but to rely on his brothers for help until she returns – Taylor (Hynes), an opinionated video game designer who recently lost his job, and Stephan (Campbell), a pet therapist with severe social anxiety. It’s one mishap after another as the brothers take turns trying to care for the baby individually, and they soon discover the only way to survive the week is to work together as a team – something they haven’t done since they were children. As they slowly get the hang of things, they find themselves on unexpected journeys of self-discovery and begin to rebuild their relationships as brothers, as well as repair damaged romantic and professional relationships in their respective lives…all while rediscovering their love of Christmas.

Paul Campbell is Stephan in the movie. According to his bio, he was born in Canada and received his first big break when he was cast as a regular in the TV series “Battlestar Galactica” on Syfy. “Christmas at Castle Hart,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” and “Moriah’s Lighthouse” are just three of the titles that can be found on the growing list of writing credits that Campbell has accumulated for Hallmark Channel.

Campbell shared the post above on Instagram, talking about People’s coverage of Hallmark Christmas movies.

Tyler Hynes is Taylor in the movie. According to his bio, he acts, directs, produces, edits, and writes in the industry. Some of the short films he’s credited with directing or producing include “Help Doug Recycle,” a 40-minute documentary about a man battling substance addiction while recycling to make ends meet, “Firefly,” a dark coming-of-age drama, and “AFK.” This year, Hynes also stars in “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas.”

Hynes shared the Instagram post above featuring a series of photos from People’s coverage.

Andrew Walker plays Luke in the movie. According to his bio, he’s an actor and movie producer from Canada. His first movie role was in 1997’s “Laserhawk.” After that, he played parts in TV shows like “Maybe It’s Me,” “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch,” and “Hot Properties.” He was also in “Steel Toes” (2006), which won him the ACTRA Award for Best Actor in 2008. Since then, he’s been in movies like “The Mountie and The Gundown,” he was the main character on the Lifetime show “Against the Wall,” and he’s been in numerous Hallmark films. He’s married to Cassandra Troy and they have two sons: West and Wolf.

Walker shared a series of photos above from a day out with his family.

Margaret Colin plays Barbara in the movie. She starred in the movie that inspired this new one: “Three Men & a Baby.” Her many other credits include “Independence Day,” “First Daughter,” “Veep,” “Shades of Blue,” “Gossip Girl,” Margo on “As the World Turns,” and numerous Broadway appearances.

Also starring in the movie are:

Ali Liebert (Fiona)

Fiona Vroom (Susie)

Matt Hamilton (Mark)

Paul Almeida (Hernandez)

Jill Teed (Louise)

Nicole Major (Sophie)

Danny Wattley (Chief McKinley)

Christopher Gauthier (Kevin)

Felicia Simone (Jones)

Geoff Gustafson (David)

Arran Henn (TV News Correspondent)

Faith Wright (Allison)

John Shaw (William)

Nathan Parrott (Adam)

Christina Meredith Lewall (Officer)

Ellen Kennedy (Eva)

Preston Vanderslice (Christian)

Michasha Armstrong (Ivan)

Emily Maddison (Very Attractive Woman)

Miguel Castillo (Clerk)

Emma Love (Sympathetic Mom)

Haven Vivero (Neighborhood Kid)

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup