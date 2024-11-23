Where Was “Three Wiser Men & a Boy” Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest and highly anticipated Christmas movie, “Three Wiser Men and a Boy,” premieres on Saturday, November 23, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Paul Campbell, Tyler Hynes, Andrew Walker and Margaret Colin. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Three Wiser Men and a Boy’ Was Filmed in Abbotsford and Langley, British Columbia, Canada

Fans of “Three Wise Men and a Baby” are excited! Your favorite actors are back to make the whole family smile and enjoy the sequel coming this weekend.

The Countdown to Christmas feature was filmed in and around Abbotsford, B.C. (affectionately called “Abbywood” by the city.)

The City of Abbotsford posted about the new movie and noted: “The #Abbywood Countdown to Christmas is officially on! Tune into these upcoming Hallmark movies that have ALL been filmed right here in Abbotsford! Be sure to tune in to the Hallmark channel and spot some familiar sights. 📽️”

Campbell, who co-wrote the film with Kimberley Sustad, confirmed that the new movie will include several nods to the original, but it will be very different too.

“We’ve gone way more out of the box,” Campbell told Us Weekly in April 2024.

Us Weekly reported that the cast and crew had to work around Langley high school’s class schedule. For the first half of each day, they moved between empty classrooms, with only the drama room reserved exclusively. The crew transformed the exterior of the school into a holiday wonderland.

Before filming, the crew hosed down the cement outside the school’s entrance to give it a more polished appearance, Us Weekly shared. They then shoveled snow into barrels and scattered it across the ground.

“It’s going to be better than the first one,” Walker told People. “It’s basically like a James Bond Christmas movie. It’s so ambitious. You’re going to get a few of the fun dances and potentially some songs that we did in the first movie, so there’s a bit of the old, a lot of new, and the jokes and the heart of the movie is just … it’s amazing.”

The website Drinking Coffee Watching TV shared that the Brenner family house in the first movie is also located in Langley.

Tyler posted this behind-the-scenes moment on Instagram, announcing that baby Thomas was no longer a baby.

Hynes posted a number of fun photos and memories.

On May 6, Campbell posted: “You’re the candy to my cane and the umbrella to my rain. Happy birthday @tyler_hynes.”

The group shared funny musical moments too, like this one.

“Their gifts keep on giving…🎁” Hynes posted.

Miles Marthaller, who plays an older Thomas in the sequel, is also posting.

He’s been posting countdown pics too.

“Exactly one week until #threewisermenandaboy 🎄🎭”, he wrote in another post.

“Christmas is November 23 this year,” he put in another post.

“Basically a Three Wiser Men fan page until at least December. 😁🌟” he joked.

The movie wrapped in April.

Jake Apricity Hetherington posted, “So excited to finally be able to announce that I will be part of Hallmark’s Three Wiser Men and a Boy!”

Margaret Colin posted: “Love working in Vancouver with my 3 wiser men.”

“My playmates waiting to shoot!” Colin wrote.

Colin also shared this fun photo.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

The story begins five years later with the Brenner brothers preparing for another memorable Christmas. In a crazy turn of events, possibly brought on accidently by the brothers themselves, the director of Luke’s son Thomas’ school holiday musical steps down. Luke is desperate to make his son’s stage dreams come true, so he enlists the help of his brothers Taylor and Stephan. Meanwhile, the trio navigates meeting their mom Barbara’s new boyfriend and the brothers grapple with their own feelings about this relationship. In true Brenner brother fashion, they are all in for a Christmas they will never forget.

Here are more details about the stars, as shared by Hallmark.

Paul Campbell is Stephan. The actor’s growing list of writing credits for Hallmark Channel includes “Christmas at Castle Hart,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” “Moriah’s Lighthouse,” and the original j”Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which he co-wrote with Kimberley Sustad.

Beyond his TV work, Campbell has collaborated with industry legends in feature films, such as “88 Minutes” alongside Al Pacino and Alicia Witt, “The Big Year” with Steve Martin and Jack Black, and “Dirty Singles,” which earned nominations at the ACTRA and Canadian Screen Awards.

Tyler Hynes returns as Taylor. Most recently, Hynes starred in the Hallmark original films “A Picture of Her,” “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” and “Always Amore.” His other credits include a recurring role in the TV series “UnREAL,” as well as a lead role in the feature film “Peace.” Hynes gained a large following as a series regular on “Saving Hope,” where he portrayed Luke Reid, the paramedic brother of the main character. Other notable recurring roles include “Transporter: The Series” and the critically acclaimed Canadian series “19-2” and “Letterkenny.”

Andrew Walker is Luke. He has been charming Hallmark fans for over a decade. Since his debut on the network in “A Bride for Christmas,” Walker has starred in more than 20 movies, including holiday favorites such as “A Dream of Christmas,” “Love on Ice,” “Christmas on My Mind,” “Maple Valley Christmas,” and “Three Wise Men and a Baby.” He is married to Cassandra Troy and they have two sons, West and Wolf . In 2013, they co-founded Clover, a cold-pressed juice company in Los Angeles, which they rebranded as Little West in 2018.

Margaret Colin is Barbara. Her film credits include “Independence Day,” “Three Men and a Baby,” “True Believer,” and “Something Wild.” On TV, she has appeared in “Veep,” “Shades of Blue,” “Gossip Girl,” and played Margo on “As the World Turns.” She is a pro-life activist and was previously the honorary co-chair of Feminists for Life.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: