Tia Mowry Reveals Stunning Hair Transformation: ‘Laid & Slayed’

Hallmark star Tia Mowry took to Instagram on July 11 to showcase a major transformation that had her fans swooning. The new look came just days after she celebrated her birthday and she was apparently in a mood to go bold. By the looks of things, the new look was a big hit.

Here’s what you need to know:

Mowry Embraced Her Birthday

For her recent birthday, Mowry rocked a silver ensemble and had long, dark curls swept back into a sleek, high ponytail. She went glam with very large hoop earrings, strappy sandals, and a heavy eyeshadow palette as well. “The Santa Stakeout” star teased on Instagram, “Black don’t crack!!!!” She added, “I’m so grateful to be blessed with another year around the sun. Life is so beautiful and I’m so happy I get to share it with all of you.”

A couple of days later, Mowry shared highlights from her birthday celebrations, and she did what some might call something of a “soft launch” of her new hairstyle. She noted in her Instagram post she was revealing her birthday dress, which she had previously had fans choose for her, and told everybody she was “in France and feeling allllll the love!” The “Christmas Comes Twice” star’s new hairstyle was in place during this video, but it was not until July 11 that she highlighted it in an Instagram post of its own.

The Hallmark Star Is Embracing the Summer

The new Instagram post featured a video showing Mowry showering, with her dark curls loose and tumbling over her shoulder. The video then transitioned to show her sitting in a chair outdoors as a stylist worked on adding new braids in her hair. “Let’s see if blondes really do have more fun,” she teased in her caption. She added, “The braids are laid and slayed, honey!” and asked, “Who else is rocking braids this summer?” Mowry also added a hashtag of “Black Girl Magic,” and showed several phases of the braiding process.

Toward the end of the video, the camera captured Mowry smiling as the stylist added her finishing touches to the style with oil on all the parts. The Hallmark star’s braids were styled with a center part, and the very long braids had touches of blonde incorporated. In a matter of just a few hours, more than 80,000 fans had “liked” the post and over 1,000 people also commented.

“QUEEEN” declared one person, while another commented, “Yess summer honey braids for the win.” “I love how vibrant you are!!!!! Such a gem,” detailed another supporter, and a separate commenter wrote what many others seemed to be thinking. “Queen Behavior Periodt,” adding several fire emoji. Mowry showed off her fresh braids at the end of the video, doing a bit of a runway walk as she modeled the finished look. She oozed with confidence and joy as she strutted her stuff, and her fans collectively loved the summer change-up. Many agreed the style was the perfect choice for the summer, and Mowry wasted no time showing it off across the globe.