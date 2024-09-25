Hallmark Star’s Sister Clarifies Explosive Comments About Her: Report

When WeTV released the trailer for actress Tia Mowry’s new reality show on September 20, 2024, comments she made about no longer being close with her twin sister, Hallmark star Tamera Mowry-Housley, quickly went viral. Fans of the 46-year-old twins, who rose to fame on their 90s sitcom, “Sister Sister,” were crushed to think the twins had grown apart.

Four days after the trailer for “Tia Mowry: My Next Act” caused an uproar, Mowry told Us Weekly her comments were “taken out of context” and that she still has a “beautiful connection” with her twin despite living hours apart.

Tia Mowry Says Comments About Tamera Mowry-Housley Were About Physical Distance, Not Emotional

In the trailer for her new show, Mowry told producers that as she dealt with the aftermath of her divorce from Corey Hardrict, which was finalized in 2023, she wished she and her sister “were still close and I could, you know, pick up the phone and call her.”

After days of speculation from fans and media, and silence from both sisters on the issue, Mowry cleared the air with Us Weekly on September 24.

“You could hear it from me, and this is basically what I was insinuating: I feel like as we grow up, we all start our own families and their children need to lean on them,” Mowry told the outlet. “We begin to take on new roles and responsibilities within our lives. That is what that was all about.”

“In these transitions in life,” she continued, “sometimes you just want a hug and you just want someone to be as accessible as they used to be, and that is not the case. It’s called life.”

While Mowry lives in Los Angeles, Mowry-Housley lives in Napa, more than six hours north, with her husband, Adam Housley, and their kids, 11-year-old son Aden and nine-year-old daughter Ariah.

Mowry told Us, “I love my sister very much. She loves me very much. We have a closeness and a beautiful connection. But that’s what that was all about. It’s just how life unfolds, and it happens with many families.”

She also said that her comments going viral was “not surprising,” explaining, “When you’ve been in this industry for over 30 years, things are always taken out of context and it is what it is. The only thing that I can do is control my behaviors and be the best person that I could possibly be, and that’s what both of us are. We are incredible, inspiring examples, and we have been that all our lives. So, why change that now?”

Tia Mowry Didn’t Tell Her Twin Sister About Upcoming Reality Show

As Heavy previously reported, some fans of the Mowry sisters, who co-starred for three seasons on their own reality show, “Tia & Tamera,” from 2011 – 2013, had noticed other signs of a possible rift between the twins.

In May, Mowry-Housley, who currently hosts “VIP Movie Pass” on Hallmark+, said that she wouldn’t be appearing in her sister’s reality show because she knew nothing about it until it was publicly announced, telling an “ET” reporter, “I didn’t know until I found out with the rest of the world.”

When asked whether her sister was open to dating advice after finalizing her divorce from Corey Hardrict in 2023, Mowry-Housley told the outlet, “See this is the thing, Tia is living her life right now and Tia is doing Tia. I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now and I can only respect that. I think she is doing her.”

In the trailer for her show, Mowry did address the challenges of getting divorced after 14 years of marriage, which led to her highly-scrutinized comments about Mowry-Housley.

“I am slowly learning who I am,” she said in the trailer. “I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship. So I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey.”

When the trailer showed how hard it was for Mowry to drop her kids off at her ex-husband’s house, she said on-camera, “Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce. It’s times like when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could, you know, pick up the phone and call her. But that’s just not where we are right now.”