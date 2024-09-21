Fans Stunned as Tia Mowry Reveals Rift With Twin Sister Tamera Mowry-Housley

One of America’s most famous sets of twins are no longer “close” and fans are up in arms over the revelation. Actress Tia Mowry indicated that her relationship with her twin sister, Hallmark star Tamera Mowry-Housley, is on the rocks in a trailer for her new WeTV reality series, first posted on September 20, 2024.

In the advance footage promoting “Tia Mowry: My Next Act,” which premieres on October 4, Mowry says she and her twin, who rose to fame together as child stars on the hit sitcom “Sister Sister,” are no longer “close.”

Her admission comes weeks after Mowry-Housley, who currently hosts “VIP Movie Pass” on Hallmark+, admitted during a red carpet interview that her twin, who finalized her divorce from Corey Hardrict in 2023, did not inform her of the upcoming realty show or invite her to be part of it.

Tamera Mowry-Housley Said Her Sister Didn’t Inform Her of Upcoming Reality Show

In the trailer for her show, Mowry talks about the challenges of getting divorced after 14 years of marriage.

“I am slowly learning who I am,” she says. “I came into this world with a twin and right after that, I went into a 22-year relationship. So I have never been alone in my life. It has been quite a journey.”

According to Today.com, Hardict and Mowry share custody of their two children, 13-year-old son Cree and five-year-old daughter Cairo, but the trailer shows how hard it still is for Mowry to drop her kids off at his house, wishing she could call her sister as she drives away.

“Being alone has been the most challenging part of my divorce,” Mowry tells producers. “It’s times like when I feel and wish that my sister and I were still close and I could, you know, pick up the phone and call her. But that’s just not where we are right now.”

Mowry’s revelation helps explain Mowry-Housley’s comments about her sister before hosting the 49th annual Gracie Awards in May, when “ET” asked whether she’s helped her twin find love after her divorce.

“See this is the thing, Tia is living her life right now and Tia is doing Tia,” she told the outlet. “I feel like she doesn’t want any of our input right now and I can only respect that. I think she is doing her.”

The sisters co-starred on their “Tia & Tamera” reality show for three seasons, from 2011 – 2013, but Mowry-Housley told “ET” she wasn’t informed of her sister’s upcoming unscripted series.

“I didn’t know until I found out with the rest of the world,” she said.

When “ET” asked if she’d appear on the series, Mowry-Housley replied, “She didn’t ask me. She didn’t, so I take that as no.”

Fans Stunned by Rift Between Mowry Sisters & Hopeful They’ve Already Made Up

Fans have flooded social media, with many stunned that the sisters’ relationship has devolved.

One tweeted, “No this is not right! Guys let’s get Tia and Tamera back together 😭😭”

Another wrote, “Find out that Tia and Tamera mowry aren’t close anymore is heartbreaking to the little girl in me”

But some longtime fans of the two others commented on social media that they’d suspected the sisters’ bond had weakened.

“As hard as it was to hear, I’m so glad she finally confirmed what true Mowry fans have sensed for awhile now,” one fan wrote on YouTube. “I can’t imagine how difficult it must be to go through something like that with your twin. Hopefully they don’t let too much time pass before mending their relationship.”

Many also urged the sisters to reconnect, including one who tweeted, “It’s your sister,put your ego aside,pick up the phone and call her @TiaMowry life’s too short!”

On the same day WeTV released the trailer for her show, Mowry posted a throwback clip from their their old reality series on Instagram. Many fans commented on that post about how distressed they were to hear that there’s a rift between the two, but one fan came to the sisters’ defense, suggesting that others were reading too much into their comments.

“Chyle some of these comments are wild af 🤦🏽‍♀️,” the person wrote. “Just because she said they weren’t close doesn’t mean they’re beefing. And just a simple reminder this shhh is prerecorded. Which means chances are they’ve already handled the issue. And another reminder they have separate lives and their own families, so why would they be glued at the hip 🤦🏽‍♀️ I swear people will go out of their way to find a problem”

It’s not known when Mowry recorded her statement about not being close with her twin. But both actresses posted sweet messages for one another on their 46th birthdays in July.

In Mowry’s post, she wrote, “Having you by my side as we’ve grown and evolved has been an incredible blessing. Not everyone can say they’ve had someone with them through every major milestone in life. From growing up together and getting our big break to navigating the teenage years, and motherhood, I’m immensely grateful to have shared this journey with you. Here’s to celebrating all the beautiful memories and milestones we’ve experienced and built together. We’re turning 46! How did we get here??”

In Mowry Housley’s post, she shared another throwback clip to their realty show and wrote, “I love you so much! I’ve been seeing this hilarious clip all over my timeline, so I thought it would be the perfect throwback for our special day. 🤣 Hope it brings a smile to your face like it does mine! Here’s to more laughter and memories together. 💖✨💖✨”