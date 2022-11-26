Where Was ‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest film, “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” premieres on Saturday, November 26, at 10 p.m. Eastern/9 p.m. Central. The movie stars Tyler Hynes, Holland Roden, and Tenille Townes. Here’s everything you need to know about the movie and where it was filmed.

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Vancouver, Canada

Back in August, Heavy wrote about Tyler Hynes showing us a glimpse of a Christmas movie he was working on in late July.

Here’s another post he shared:

We now know this movie is “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” a film by executive producer Blake Shelton. This is the fifth in the “Time For” series.

Tenille Townes (The Lemonade Stand), a singer, songwriter, and performer who has won the CCMA Entertainer of the Year award as well as the ACM Award, makes a special cameo appearance in the film and sings Shelton’s song “Time for Me to Come Home.”

Vancouver-based chef and self-proclaimed TV and movie addict “Chef B Wall of Fame” had the chance to grab a selfie with Holland Roden during filming, and posted it on Instagram.

“Was great meeting #hollandroden #teenwolfmovie #teenwolf #tedbundyamericanpsycho #followme excited to watch one of your first #hallmarkmovies #timeforhimtocomehomeforchristmas thanks @hollandroden 😀” they shared.

Director David Winning shared this post and tagged #YVRshoots (aka Hollywood North Buzz in the Vancouver region.)

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw also posted about the movie filming in Vancouver in late July.

Also seeing the now filming TIME TO TAKE ME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, starring Tyler Hynes, alternatively listed as TIME FOR HIM TO COME HOME FOR CHRISTMAS, which would keep the naming convention of the rest of the movie series. — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) July 29, 2022

UBCP/ACTRA has the movie listed as filming from July 18 to August 5 under the title “Time to Take Me Home for Christmas,” in the Burnaby region.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth Athens (Roden) receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On it, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life for a second chance, asking to meet on Christmas Eve at the unnamed spot where they first met. Elizabeth realizes that this message is not meant for her, and the outcome of someone else’s love story is now in her hands. As she’s swept into the search for the mystery caller, she’s reunited with her best friend Josh (Hynes), who is home for Christmas for the first time in years after a tragic event in the past split them apart. On this very special Christmas, a wrong number will put Elizabeth on an exciting journey of romance and adventure that will give her and three other lost souls a second chance at happiness.

Tyler Hynes plays Josh. According to his bio, after gaining experience on stage, he made the transition to acting in his debut film, “Little Men,” which starred Mariel Hemingway. After that, he went on to star in a variety of productions for both TV and film. He most recently starred in “Three Wise Men & a Baby,” a huge hit for the Hallmark Channel.

He’s also written, directed, produced, and edited over a dozen music videos for musicians such as Shaun Frank, Rezz, and other artists. These videos have been featured on Billboard and have been nominated for awards.

Holland Roden, who stars as Elizabeth, is well known for her lead role in “Teen Wolf,” which aired on MTV for six seasons. She recently finished filming “Teen Wolf: The Movie” for Paramount+, according to her bio. Roden has previously starred in the horror film “Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,” which was produced by Sony Pictures, as well as “Mayans M.C.,” which was broadcast by FX. In the indie film “Mother, May I?”, Roden served as both a producer and a cast member. She’s also starred on “Channel Zero” on Syfy and “Lore” on Amazon Prime.

“Honored to have @blakeshelton producing – all the Blake fans you will be in on the Easter egg :)” she shared on Instagram.

Also starring in the movie are:

Iris Quinn (Sharon)

David Lennon (Andrew)

Karen Kruper (Celeste)

Adam Lolacher (George)

Jessica Garcie (Marnie)

Tenille Townes (The Singer)

Jay Hindle (Peter)

Carey Edward Feehan (Keith)

Brent Stait (Slide)

Maya Ford (Store Employee)

Jason Burkart (Bouncer)

Julia Datt (Ornament Vender)

Isabella O’kane (Cocoa Vender)

Paralee Cook (Carla)

Nakita Kohan (Carlisle Hotel Clerk)

Ramon Terrell (Guildcrest Hotel Clerk)

Osmond Bramble (Male Guest)

Lesley Mirza (Ring Toss Vender)

Moire Kiyingi (Vender Madelyn)

Gabriel Prevost (Waiter)

