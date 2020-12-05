Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ is premiering a new movie starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar on Saturday, December 5, at 10 p.m. Eastern. The movie, Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, will also air multiple more times throughout the holiday season. This is Chabert’s second new Hallmark Christmas movie for the 2020 season. Where was Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas filmed? Read on for all the details.

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, which is the third in the Home for Christmas franchise of movies, was filmed in Canada, including in Cloverdale, British Columbia, and in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Cheryl from The Lifestyle Digs wrote that in September, she saw the movie being filmed on the main street in Cloverdale. She shared some photos from 176 Street in Cloverdale, where they had fake snow and Christmas decorations set up in September. She wrote that the crew was wearing masks and giving temperature checks to everyone before they could come on set.

The small town had its parking over 50% full at one point during filming.

Chabert shared this cute behind-the-scenes photo during filming.

Vienna Leacock, who also has a role on the new season of When Calls the Heart, shared these photos while filming the movie. She said she was on set with her mom and dad, and her Uncle Doron played her dad in the movie.

Doron Bell shared these photos while filming with Chabert in Aldergrove.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben, Sarah discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.”

David Winning is the director.

Leon (born Leon Robinson) plays Jasper in the movie. He’s 58 and he was aged up for the movie, with some gray added to his hair. He said that he was warming up to his new look.

Filming for the movie took place in October — wrapping on October 19, with ADR in November.

Meet the Cast

Lacey Chabert plays Sarah. Chabert is a favorite in the Hallmark universe and she frequently stars in some of their best movies, including Christmas Waltz, Love on Safari, and Love Romance and Chocolate. She also headlines Crossword Mysteries. Chabert’s feature film debut was Lost in Space in 1998. Her versatile resume includes Party of Five, All My Children, Baby Daddy, A Little Piece of Heaven, What if God Were the Sun?, Moonlight in Vermont, All of My Heart, Matchmaker Santa, A Royal Christmas, The Color of Rain, Ghosts of Girlfriend’s Past, Mean Girls, Daddy Day Care, The Brooke Ellison Story, and more. Her Hallmark movies include All of My Heart, Moonlight in Vermont, The Sweetest Christmas, Matchmaker Santa, My Secret Valentine, and more.

Stephen Huszar plays Ben. Huszar also starred in Hallmark movies like My One & Only and A Homecoming for the Holidays. Huszar’s many credits include The Cradle Will Fall, Paradise Falls, Corner Gas, Smallville, Milton’s Secret, 30 Days of Night, Faces in the Crowd, Ferocious, The Flash, Fringe, Continuum, Supernatural, Letterkenny (as Yorkie for 10 episodes), Ruby Herring Mysteries (Mike), and more. He starred in Return to Christmas Creek in 2018 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. He was also a villain named Plunder on The Flash in 2017.

Leon is Jasper. His credits include 40 and Single (Dan Mayor), The Sin Choice, The Glorias, Before You Say I Do Live!, A Luv Tale: The Series, Diary of a Single Mom (Mike), Crossing Jordan, Oz (Jefferson), Resurrection Blvd. (Lawrence), The Temptations, LA Law, Flying Blind, and much more.

Lini Evans is Karen. Her credits include Falling for Youl, Darrow & Darrow, Christmas Unleashed, A Doggone Christmas, Harvest Love, The Man in the High Castle, Bates Motel (Amelia), Rush, Untold Stories of the ER, Supernatural, Alcatraz, and more.

Peter Kelamis is Ted. He voices animated characters. Some of his additional roles include The Man in the High Castle (Raunchy Richie), Woke, GLOW (Perry), The Hollow, iZombie, Beyond (The Man in the Yellow Jacket), Santa’s Little Helper, All of My Heart, Big Eyes, Psych, Stargate Universe (Adam Brody), and more.

Doron Bell is Owen. His many credits include Cheer Squad Secrets, Snowpiercer (the TV series), The Good Doctor, The Hollow, Love in the Forecast, Supergirl, voices for many animated series, The Tomorrow People, Baby Sellers, Slugterra, Cosmic Quantum Ray, The Dead Zone, Born Free, and more.

Also starring are:

Vienna Leacock (Cassidy)

Emma Johnson (Bess)

Jennifer Higgin (Frenchie)

Jake Guy (Kyle)

Roger Haskett (Peter Sanderson)

Jag Arneja (Roger)

Rani Reddy (Cassidy’s Mom)

Troy McLaughlin (George)

Maddy Hillis (June)

Tanja Dixon -Warren (Martha)

Emma Pedersen (Mother)

K. Scott Malcolm (Walter )

Emma Oliver (Young Girl)

Barbara Wallace (Woman)

