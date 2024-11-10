Where Was ‘Tis the Season to Be Irish’ Filmed? Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “Tis the Season to Be Irish,” premieres on Sunday, November 10, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Fiona Gubelmann and Eoin Macken. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘Tis the Season to Be Irish’ Was Filmed in Ireland

Although many Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed in Canada, the newest Christmas film is an exception. According to IMDb, “Tis the Season to be Irish” was filmed on location in Ireland. Posts from cast and crew reveal that much of the movie was filmed in Dublin, Ireland.

Director Lesley Demetriades posted a behind-the-scenes picture worthy of a horror movie, tagged in Dublin. “I swear I was directing a Hallmark Christmas movie…” she jokingly wrote.

The movie wrapped in early September, according to a post by Demetriades.

Michael G. Larkin, one of the screenwriters for the movie, wrote on Instagram on August 19: “So for those who know me well, you know how important a film this was for me to make here in Ireland. So many emotions are impossible to convey. I am so grateful to those tagged who truly made this happen. Love you all. Slainte! ☘️❤️ Here’s to you Dad!”

Demetriades shared a lot of behind-the-scenes moments while the movie was being made.

There will be a lot of authentic moments in the movie, based on her posts.

The scenery is delightful, she shared in another post.

She shared a photo of the Fitzpatrick Castle Hotel in one post from August 4.

Gubelmann said they had a”way too much fun” making the movie.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “Rose, a nomadic house flipper, heads to Ireland to renovate and sell a cottage, but her plans are upended when she meets Sean, a local realtor determined to preserve his town’s heritage. As she works on the cottage and embraces Irish Christmas traditions, Rose finds herself falling for Sean and questioning her fear of settling down. Together, they must confront their pasts and discover if love is worth taking root.”

Fiona Gubelmann plays Rose. The actress shines in her roles across both comedy and drama. According to her bio, she’s especially loved for her role opposite Elijah Wood in FX’s “Wilfred,” and fans also know her as Dr. Morgan Reznick in ABC’s “The Good Doctor.” Gubelmann’s guest spots include shows like “Mad Men,” “Modern Family,” “New Girl,” “iZombie,” “One Day at a Time,” and more. Hallmark fans may recognize her from movies like “Christmas Next Door,” where she starred alongside Jesse Metcalfe.

She met her husband, Alex Weed, when they were both students at UCLA, according to IMDb.

Eoin Christopher Macken is Sean. According to his bio, he’s an Irish actor, director, and model. His starring credits include films like “Resident Evil,” “Close,” “Killing Jesus,” and “Centurion.” Macken’s TV roles include playing Gavin Cluxton on RTÉ’s “Fair City,” Sir Gwaine in the BBC series “Merlin,” T.C. Callahan in NBC’s “The Night Shift,” Karl D’Branin in Netflix’s “Nightflyers,” and, since 2021, NBC’s “La Brea.” He’s directed a number of films also, including the Irish independent film “Here Are the Young Men” and the independent film “Leopard.” He’s also a novelist and his first book, “Kingdom of Scars,” was considered for a Bord Gais Energy Irish Book Award in 2014.

He recently became a new dad with partner Emanuela Postacchini.

He is also a proud ambassador for Teen Cancer America.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: