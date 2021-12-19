Where Was ‘Tis the Season to Be Merry’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “Tis the Season to Be Merry,” premieres on Sunday, December 19, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘Tis the Season to Be Merry’ Was Filmed in Canada, Not Vermont

“Tis the Season to Be Merry” was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, CHVN Radio reported. Although the movie’s storyline takes place in Vermont, in real life Winnipeg doubles as Vermont for the film.

The movie was filmed in October and November, Cook shared. Here’s a photo from their first day of filming:

If you still want to get into that Vermont feeling for the movie, AllRecipes suggested watching the movie with Vermont Maple Bacon Dip and Carol’s Vermont Chili.

Dear Meadow Farms shared that “Tis the Season to Be Merry” was filmed there, and was the last Hallmark movie filmed there for 2021. Dear Meadow Farms opened in 2009 and is a family-run business dedicated to helping guests experience country living. From 2009-2011, the farm operated wholly on generators with the water hauled in from outside (they had no electricity or water well.) They installed a well in 2012 and finished their barn in 2013. In 2015 the farm grew so much that they had to relocate to a new 25-acre property in 2017.

You can see a post about filming wrapping at Deer Meadow Farms on November 5 here. Another photo is here (the photos aren’t embeddable.)

Another filming location was Bannatyne Avenue in Winnipeg, Winnipeg Sun reported.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Adam.”

Rachael Leigh Cook is Merry. Her credits include many voice characters, and also “He’s All That,” “Cross Country Christmas,” “Film Fest,” “Love, Guaranteed,” “Criminal Minds,” “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” the “Vineyard” series of movies, “Perception” (Kate Moretti), “Left to Die,” “Psych” (Abigail), “Falling Up,” “Las Vegas” (Penny Posin), “Into the West,” “Fearless,” “Dawson’s Creek” (Devon), and more.

For the holidays, Cook told ET that she plans to spend Christmas in the mountains with her kids, Charlotte and Theodore. She said her new movie is her third Hallmark Christmas movie.

She’s helping Van Winkle raise money to build a school in Senegal.

Travis Van Winkle is Adam. His credits include playing Cary Conrad on the hit series “You,” “Instinct” (Det. Ryan Stock), “Project Christmas Wish,” “Senior Love Triangle,” “The Last Ship” (Lt. Danny Green for 56 episodes), “Christmas Getaway,” “Hart of Dixie” (Jonah Breeland), “Squad 85,” “Bloodwork,” “90210” (Jamie in 2009), “Veronica Mars,” and more.

He won fourth place in a Malibu Celebrity Triathlon in 2008, beating Matthew McConaughey.

Karen Malina White is Sonia. She plays Sister Vera in “Storyville” and Monica in “Coffee Pot,” two movies that are in pre-production. Her credits also include “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Shirley Hughes, airing in 2022), “The Proud Family: Louder and Louder” (Dijonay Jones airing in 2022), “Bruch” (Hilda, airing in 2022), “Love for Real,” “Better Things,” “Lodge 49,” “Snowfall,” “Conflict of Interest,” “I Didn’t Do It” (Betty LeBow), “The Proud Family” (Dijonay Jones for 52 episodes), “Jeremiah,” “Malcolm & Eddie” (Nicolette for 83 episodes), “Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper” (Florence), “Getting By” (Yolanda), “A Different World” (Charmaine Brown for 26 episodes), “The Cosby Show” (Charmaine Brown for 13 episodes), and more.

Also starring are:

Amy Groening (Darlene Walters)

Paul Essiembre (Joe Smith)

Lois Brothers (Rose Walters)

John B. Lowe (Bill Walters)

Adam Hurtig (James Smith)

Jacob Blair (Dale Westfield)

Hazel Venzon (Cassie/Waitress)

Chase Winnicky (Sonia’s Assistant, David)

Micaela A. Lozano (Julie)

Madeleine Cox (Young Girl)

Eddy Norman (Young Boy)

Candace Smith (Volunteer)

Satara Subedar (Another Buyer)

Jean-Jacques Javier (Customer)

Coleen Furlan (Jill)

Hera Nalam (Fan Girl #1)

Andrea Del Campo (Fan Girl #2)

Heath Vermette (Couple Member #2)

Ava Garrach – Gagnon (Couple Member #1)

Darren Ross (Stunt Coordinator)

