Where Was ‘To Her, With Love’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Mahogany’s newest movie, “To Her, With Love,” premieres on Sunday, September 11, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie stars Skye P. Marshall and Tobias Truvillion, with a cameo by Shanice Wilson-Knox.

‘To Her, With Love’ Was Filmed in Salisbury, North Carolina

“To Her, With Love” was the first movie to be filmed in Salisbury, North Carolina, since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, Southern Living reported.

There were several road closures during the shooting of the movie when scenes were filmed at Salisbury High School between June 28th and July 1st, Queen City News reported. The production company recruited several neighborhood residents to work as production helpers and even put out an open casting call to find extras for the movie.

“I’m supposed to be an extra,” Paula told Queen City News. She had a summer job at the high school during filming. “I’m already thinking about a t-shirt to make. A ‘look mom, it’s me!’ All of that… Hearing all of the gun violence and all the things that’s happening bad in all the towns, this was something very uplifting. It was the right time. We’re excited. It took our mind off a lot of the trauma.”

The article noted that filming also took place in downtown Salisbury and on Fulton Street’s 400 blook.

The road closures signs and related maps were also shared in a WSOCTV article.

According to The Charlotte Observer, Gov. Roy Cooper said in July that North Carolina was happy to welcome filming opportunities once again. “To Her With Love,” alone was awarded $975,000 from the North Carolina Film and Entertainment Grant to film in Mecklenburg and Rowan counties.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark Media’s lengthy synopsis of the movie reads: “Kayla (Marshall) heads back to her hometown of Stoneville, North Carolina, after her substitute teaching job at an elite, private high school comes to an early end. On her first day back, her loving yet inquisitive mother (Maria Howell, ‘Hidden Figures’) sets up a job interview at her high school alma mater. Kayla, who ultimately wants to get into a competitive teaching program in London, is hesitant to apply. However, when she is offered the job on the spot, shortly after learning that her high school best friend Tanya (Brittany L. Smith, ‘Sweet Magnolias’) is a teacher there, she quickly accepts. When Kayla initially struggles to connect with her students, Jordan (Truvillion), a jack-of-all-trades teacher who is devoted to supporting underserved students, steps in to help. Though reluctant to accept his input at first, she is soon inspired to try a fresh approach to help each of her students tap into their unique artistic passions and her students begin flourishing…”

Skye P. Marshall plays Kayla in the movie. According to her biography, she is well known for her role as Dr. Lex Trulie in the TV series “Good Sam,” Mambo Marie in the TV series “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and Kara Fowdy in the series “Black Lightning.”

The “Chief Fan Officer” of Hallmark shared this post about the movie and a photo with Marshall.

She also shared this video originally posted by Hallmark.

Marshall said in the “on-location” video that this movie is a female spin on “To Sir, with Love,” which is a Sidney Poitier movie from 1967. She also said that this is going to be an “Authentic black love story at its finest!”

According to his biography, Tobias Truvillion is well-known for his role as Morris Hollis in the TV series “Sistas,” as well as his roles as Vincent Jones in the series “One Life to Live,” and as Derek Major / D-Major in the series “Empire.” He plays the role of Jordan in “To Her, with Love.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Aubriana Davis

Stephan Corry

Lunden De’Leon

Enya Flack

Jaqueline Fleming

Maria Howell

Zion Hasan Mackins

Al Mitchell

Jared Simon

Shanice Wilson

L. Warren Young

