Out-of-Work Hallmark Alum Says He May Lose His Home

Despite spending the last four decades as a leading man in TV and film, Tom Selleck is worried that if he doesn’t keep working, he’ll lose the 63-acre ranch where he lives. On the May 5, 2024, edition of “CBS This Morning,” the Hallmark Channel alum said the cancellation of “Blue Bloods,” the TV drama he’s starred in for the last 14 years, may force him to give up the place his family has called home for over 35 years.

Selleck, 79, still hopes to convince CBS to reverse its recent decision to end “Blue Bloods,” he told “Sunday Morning” reporter Tracy Smith, who expressed surprise that after such a successful career, he’d have any money concerns.

“It’s always an issue,” he replied.

Tom Selleck’s ‘Blue Bloods’ Will End in December & Hallmark Project is Up in the Air

Selleck, who rose to fame as a heartthrob on the 80s series “Magnum P.I.,” has lived with his wife Jillie Mack at their Ventura, California, ranch since 1988, according to People. In 2020, he told the outlet that when he’s not acting, he works on the former avocado farm because it’s relaxing.

“I do grunt work and I make the rounds,” he told People of tending to the 1,500 trees now on the land. “I like watching things grow. It’s a retreat.”

While giving Smith a tour for “Sunday Morning,” he said, “You know, hopefully I keep working enough to hold onto the place.”

Surprised, Smith asked, “Seriously, that’s an issue? If you stopped working?”

“That’s always an issue,” Selleck replied. “If I stopped working, yeah. Am I set for life? Yeah, but maybe not on a 63-acre ranch!”

Given that CBS has canceled the show he’s worked on for 14 years, Smith asked what he sees in his future.

“Hopefully, work,” he responded. “As an actor, you never lose – I don’t lose, anyway – that sense that every time I finish a job, it’s my last job.”

The only other acting work Selleck’s done over the past decade, according to IMDb, was the last movie in his “Jesse Stone” franchise, which aired on Hallmark Channel. Another “Jesse Stone” movie is listed as still being in development with Hallmark.

Tom Selleck Hasn’t Given Up Hope That ‘Blue Bloods’ Will Continue, But CBS Says the Decision is Final

Selleck has traveled to New York City to film “Blue Bloods” since the police drama debuted in 2010. When CBS announced the show’s cancellation in early 2024, according to Screen Rant, the network said the final season would air in two parts, with the first nine beginning in mid-February and the second nine due to premiere in October.

Despite pleas from cast members and fans, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach said on May 2 that the decision was final, per Deadline.

During a press conference, Reisenbach said, “We love this cast, we love their passion for the show. All shows have to come to an end. It’s important to us to refresh the schedule. We are going to end the show come December.”

When Smith asked Selleck on “Sunday Morning” why he thinks the show was canceled, he replied, “Well, that’s a good question. I will continue to think that CBS will come to their senses. We’re the third-highest scripted show in all of broadcast. We’re winning the night. All the cast wants to come back. And I can tell you this: we aren’t sliding off down a cliff. We’re doing good shows, and still holding our place. So, I don’t know. You tell me!”