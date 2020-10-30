This Tony Award Nominee Is Also Starring in a Hallmark Christmas Movie

An actor starring in an upcoming Hallmark 2020 Christmas movie is also nominated for a Tony Award. The multi-talented actor is going to be seen on the small screen this weekend before fans find out if he is winning a Tony award.

Aaron Tveit Stars in ‘One Royal Holiday’ on October 31

Aaron Tveit plays the leading man in Hallmark’s One Royal Holiday on Saturday night, October 31 at 8 p.m. Eastern. He stars opposite Laura Osnes.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “When Anna (Osnes) offers a stranded mother (Clark) and son (Tveit) shelter in a blizzard, she learns that they are the Royal Family of Galwick. Anna shows the Prince how they do Christmas in her hometown, encouraging him to open his heart and be true to himself.”

Tveit is an actor and singer known for originating roles on Broadway like Catch Me if You Can‘s Frank Abagnale Jr. He also portrayed Enjolras in the Les Miserables movie and played Danny on Grease Live. He even auditioned for the role of Finn on Glee, although he ultimately wasn’t picked. His many other credits include The Code, BrainDead, The Good Fight, Graceland, and more.

Osnes is also a Broadway singer with her own Tony nominations. She competed in Grease: You’re the One That I Want! and won the role of Sandy, IMDb reported. Her credits also include Dynasty, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, A Homecoming for the Holidays, In the Key of Love, City of Dreams, and more.

He and Osnes had never starred in a movie together before the Hallmark movie this weekend, but they had been in concerts together, TV Insider reported.

Tveit Was Just Nominated for a Tony Award

Just before his Hallmark movie premiered, Tveit was nominated for a Tony award for his role as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. He hadn’t worked in Broadway since it was shut down for the pandemic in March, and was excited when he got the Hallmark script in June, TV Insider reported.

Tveit was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for 2020. This was the first time only one person was nominated for an acting category award, USA Today reported.

Tveit told USA Today: “It’s a huge honor and I am so grateful to be nominated! It’s also vitally important to highlight that this recognition represents, collectively, thousands of hours of work by hundreds of individuals working on Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

He later added: “A day hasn’t gone by since the shutdown began that I haven’t missed the theatre and I look forward to when we can all return.”

He doesn’t win by default just because he’s the only nominee, however, People reported. He still has to get an affirmative vote by 60% of the ballots cast, or the category just won’t have any winner.

Osnes Has Been Nominated for 2 Tony Awards in Previous Years

Do I Love You Because You're Beautiful – Cinderella (Osnes / Fontana)From Cinderella, Rogers & Hammerstein. My piano accompaniment: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pYd2E9u5YPw 2013-04-11T22:43:27Z

Tveit isn’t the only performer in the movie to have a Tony nomination, however. Osnes has had two previous Tony nominations, one for her role in Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella in 2013. She also was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in 2012 for Bonnie & Clyde.

And Victoria Clark, who also stars in the movie, has won a Tony. She won a Tony Award in 2005 for Best Leading Actress in a Musical for The Light in the Piazza.

They aren’t the only Broadway stars in the movie. Krystal Joy Brown of Hamilton and Tom McGowan of She Loves Me are also in the movie, Playbill reported.

