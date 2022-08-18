Hallmark Actress Mourns Heartbreaking Loss

A sudden loss in the entertainment world has rocked a Hallmark star who had developed a close relationship with the departed star. “The Mistle-Tones” star Tori Spelling took to Instagram earlier this week after learning about the death of Teddy Ray, a comedian whom she had worked with on the MTV series “Messyness.” Ray and Spelling’s co-stars, Adam Rippon and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, shared their heartbreak over Ray’s death via their social media pages as well. It was clear the quartet had grown quite close during their time filming the MTV series together.

Here’s what you need to know:

Spelling Struggled to Believe It Was Real

According to NBC News, Ray was found on August 12 floating in a swimming pool at a Rancho Mirage, California residence. Authorities indicated that “No signs of foul play were located,” and the cause of death is currently under investigation. As those who loved the 32-year-old comedian wait for answers regarding what exactly happened, entertainers like Spelling shared their heartbreak with others as they mourned.

On August 15, Spelling shared a photo from “Messyness” on her Instagram page, and she included a lengthy caption. “We lost one of our own,” she began. “I haven’t posted anything since I heard the news about Teddy Friday,” Spelling explained.

“Getting that call brought me to my knees. I guess maybe in some way if I didn’t address it publicly it kinda wasn’t real. But, the world lost an amazing human and gifted comedian when @teddyraycomedy passed. He had just turned 32. He wasn’t just our co star he was our friend.”

She Said She Would Miss Her “Flirty Couch Bestie”

As Spelling’s caption continued, she tagged Poluzzi and Rippon and noted she loved them both “so much.” The Hallmark star added it was, “Hard to imagine we will never hear Teddy’s laugh again. His beautiful smile and energy touched us all.” The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” star joked she loved being his “flirty couch bestie,” and Spelling added her heart “goes out to his family, friends and fans.” Viewers of the MTV series know Ray and Spelling indeed were flirty at times, and they had a fun dynamic with one another.

Spelling’s post received several thousand “likes” as fans showed their support, along with dozens of comments. Some people posted just heart emojis, and at least one person noted Ray had a great laugh.

“Ooooh Nooooo So deeply sorry, Teddy was an amazing man, human, friend, heart of gold, just a great person and a great loss,” noted a fan.

“His laugh tattooed on our hearts…RIP,” detailed another fan.

“I loved how you & him interacted I was looking forward to another season,” someone else shared.

“Hugs lady. Sorry for your loss. Loved the chemistry you had with Teddy,” commented a different fan.

In the early days of “Messyness,” the cast chatted with Too Fab to share some fun tidbits. The unlikely combination of entertainers teased one another and told outlandish stories, as they all admitted as adults, they thought it was best to just own their own messiness. MTV had renewed the series for a second season, but for now, fans will have to wait and see what happens in the wake of Ray’s death.