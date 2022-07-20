Tori Spelling Takes Her Kids on a Fabulous Trip Down Memory Lane

Long before Tori Spelling joined the Hallmark family, she was hanging out with her “Beverly Hills, 90210” besties at the Peach Pit. In a recent Instagram post, Spelling brought fans along on a fun adventure that combined her nostalgia for “90210” with her crew of five kids. By the looks of things, everybody had a blast.

Spelling & Her Kids Embraced a Recreated Peach Pit

Anybody who watched “Beverly Hills, 90210” back in the day as it aired from 1990 to 2000 (per IMDb) knows that Spelling’s character of Donna Martin hung out at the Peach Pit frequently. That set was a truly iconic part of the show, and it was incorporated into the “90210” reboot that aired from 2008 to 2013 as well. Although Spelling has been back to the Peach Pit herself over the years, her latest return was something truly special to her.

On July 15, Spelling posted a series of photos on her Instagram page showing her back at the Peach Pit once again. She was surrounded by her five children in the first photo she shared, and she noted it was all being filmed for her Vizio show “At Home With Tori.” She invited some of her fans to the event, and she explained she decided to “create, cook, and serve up a special in-person event as a give back to my super fans!”

She Noted She Was ‘Eternally Grateful’

Spelling brought in her “lifetime bestie/gusband” Mehran Farhat as well as “Million Dollar Listing: LA” star Josh Flagg to help her pull off this special event. She revealed she served “Peach Pit Daquiris, a modernized mini Mega Burger, and Donna’s popcorn ice cream sandwiches!” There was some trivia incorporated into the event, and everybody got to film poses that were reminiscent of the “90210” opening. Spelling noted, “It was so special connecting MY family to my 90210 Fan Family!”

The episode of “At Home With Tori” focusing on this event was one that meant a lot to Spelling in numerous ways, she detailed. In her Instagram post, she explained, “please know how eternally grateful I am to all our amazing fans over the past 30 years!” She added, “I wish I could cook for you all in person!! Hopefully one day. xo.” Three of Spelling’s five kids, Liam, Finn, and Davey, wore “90210”-related shirts as they hung out with fans at the Peach Pit, and it looked as if everybody enjoyed the event.

One of the attendees commented on Spelling’s post and said, “It was the best day your kiddos are the sweetest.” She added, “I’ve been a fan since day 1 and will be a fan for life… So happy to be apart of this!!!” That same super fan also noted she “felt a connection with Hattie,” one of Spelling’s daughters. “She’s a special girl,” the fan shared. Another former super fan, who is now a friend of Spelling’s, commented that “The food you made was AMAZING and getting to meet your kiddos was super cool!” Some of Spelling’s fans that were unable to attend this meet-and-greet noted they hope there will be another opportunity down the road.