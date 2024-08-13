Hallmark Star Reveals Hate Mail She Regularly Receives: ‘People Are Psycho’

Though “insane” messages keep showing up in Hallmark Channel star Torrey DeVitto‘s inbox, the actress has said in multiple new interviews that she has no plans to stop sharing her views on politically charged topics like reproductive rights.

In July 2024, DeVitto revealed on the “Broad Ideas” podcast that she’s been the target of intense online hate for the last two years, ever since she first revealed to People that she’d had an abortion at age 21.

“People are psycho,” DeVitto, 40, told podcast co-hosts and fellow actresses Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen.

In October 2023, DeVitto expanded on her experiences, writing an essay for USA Today about having “two very different abortions” — the one she elected to have at age 21, and another she medically needed due to a miscarriage years later. The resulting messages she continues to receive, DeVitto said on “Broad Ideas,” has her mom particularly worried about her daughter’s safety, but the actress isn’t backing down.

Expecting her first child in November with fiancé Jared LaPine, the “Chicago Med” alum reiterated on the latest episode of the “All About Change” podcast, released on August 5, that she refuses to be bullied into silence.

Torrey DeVitto Says People Compare Her to ‘Nazis’ Over Admission She’s Ended 2 Pregnancies

During her appearance on the “Broad Ideas” podcast, DeVitto detailed some of the vitriol she’s received since revealing her past abortions.

“I get messages all time,” she said. “You know, ‘baby killer,’ ‘murderer.’ Like, videos of me and it’s like, ‘Watch out for her’ and, like, relating me to Nazis and playing crazy, like, Antichrist music. And I was like, ‘This is insane.’ It is wild.”

“I don’t look at that stuff anymore,” she told them. “I can’t internalize it.”

One of the reasons DeVitto is so passionate on the issue, she said on the “All About Change” podcast, is that the rights she was able to take advantage of when she was younger are no longer available in some states since the U.S. Supreme Court eliminated a constitutional right to abortion nationwide in 2022.

She told host Jay Ruderman, “When all this stuff was happening with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, I just felt like I wanted to share my story because I wanted people to know, ‘I’m not just standing there with you, I am you. I have gone through this. I know what you feel. I know the emotions. I know how complex it is. I’m not just talking out of my ass. This is very real to me.'”

“I was young,” DeVitto said of her first abortion. “It was my boyfriend that I had since high school. We’d been on and off and he was young. We were both starting off our careers. And I remember I was living in this crappy apartment with roommates, and I found out I was pregnant.”

“I remember we were sitting on the bed, and we were both dumbstruck,” she continued. “We didn’t even know — it was, like, earth-shattering. I didn’t know what to do. I just knew, we both knew instantly, this was not the time. We were not capable human beings of bringing a child into this life.”

The “Rip in Time” actress then explained, “We called my mom, and I had so much support from my mom and my family. And luckily, because of that support, my mom helped me make all the arrangements and I flew home, but it was just such a scary time.”

The second time she accessed care to eliminate a pregnancy, DeVitto explained in her USA Today essay, she wrote that she “needed to take an abortion pill to self-manage the miscarriage.”

Torrey DeVitto Says Online Hate Can ‘Take a Toll’

DeVitto reiterated to Ruderman on his podcast that she does her best to block out messages from online “trolls,” but admitted that sometimes the comments still impact her.

“I have to put myself first in that way, where I can’t read everything,” she explained. “I just can’t. It really does take a toll on you, no matter how much you say you don’t care, when you read people saying the nastiest things about you because of an opinion you have on something.”

“And especially for me,” she added. “There’s not a single opinion that I have put out there that is not completely grounded and rooted in love, and love for people and wanting unity.”

In April, DeVitto admitted to fellow actress Sophia Bush on her “Work in Progress” podcast that she understands why some celebrities don’t share their personal stories about abortion or other controversial topics.

“It is very scary to put yourself out there, your opinions out there,” DeVitto said. “People are scary, and some people want to protect themselves and their families and they have every right to do that … but for me, I feel like it’s more important to get that out there, to make other women feel like they’re less alone, to get the story out there for the greater good. And I’m willing to take that risk.”