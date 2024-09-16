Hallmark Star Quietly Weds Before Welcoming First Baby

Weeks before becoming a first-time mom, Hallmark Channel star Torrey DeVitto is now also a married woman. On September 14, 2024, the “Love’s Greek to Me” star and “Chicago Med” alum married her Michigan-based beau, Jared LaPine, in an intimate, outdoor wedding. The couple got engaged one year prior, in September 2023.

The day before they tied the knot, DeVitto, 40, teased her upcoming nuptials with an Instagram photo of her and her sisters holding up large overnight bags and wrote, “It’s officially wedding weekend! All packed up with @baggallini and my sisters in tow! 🤍🤍🤍”

After the festivities, LaPine and some of the couple’s friends and family members shared images and videos of the enchanting evening on social media, giving a peek at details of their celebration, from an elegant dinner in an historic barn to a “silent” dance floor where attendees grooved to music that they listened to with special headphones.

Torrey DeVitto Got Married on 30-Acre Michigan Estate

DeVitto and LaPine got married and held their reception at the 30-acre Inisfree Estate in southwest Michigan, per multiple guests’ Instagram Stories, not far from where they live on a farm she moved to after the pandemic.

LaPine shared several photos in his Stories the day after the wedding, including one of him laughing post-ceremony with DeVitto smiling widely by his side. The groom wore a black suit with a cream-colored rose boutonniere on his lapel, a white button-down shirt and black tie, and a simple gold band could be seen on his wedding finger.

DeVitto, meanwhile, wore a mostly sheer, form-fitting, floor-length gown with long sleeves and an intricate lace design on the front that cascaded down from her neckline to encircle her baby bump, as seen in a wedding guest’s photos that LaPine shared to his Stories.

That same wedding guest, Brittany Mychael, shared an Instagram post with multiple photos and videos of her and her husband’s experience at the wedding, revealing that the couple exchanged their vows standing on a rectangle rug placed on the grass as their loved ones encircled them.

LaPine’s groomsmen were dressed like him, while DeVitto’s bridesmaids — of which there were at least nine standing by her side — wore a collection of different greenish-blue, Bohemian dresses, apropos for a country wedding.

Inisfree Estate’s website says it’s a luxury wedding venue with a historic barn built in 1893, which is illuminated with giant chandeliers and fairy lights. That’s where DeVitto and LaPine held their reception, filled with touches of rustic elegance. LaPine posted photos in his Stories, including one of a giant farm table set for over 20 guests with tall candelabras placed along the center of the table, wrapped in greenery.

He also shared a photo of a white and red pizza box that read “Torrey & Jared … That’s Amore!” In another Story, he shared an image of the newlyweds dancing, revealing that he’d changed from dress shoes into black Vans.

One guest’s Instagram Story video showed guests dancing while wearing illuminated headphones, all listening to the same music. According to Brides, “silent after-parties” are a growing trend that make it possible for receptions to rage on past local sound ordinances.

Torrey DeVitto & Jared LaPine Got Pregnant Via IVF Treatments Ahead of Their Wedding

DeVitto and LaPine opted to get married before their first child is born. In July, the actress shared on the Broad Ideas podcast that they’re expecting a girl, due on November 24.

In the interview with hosts Rachel Bilson and Olivia Allen, DeVitto revealed that she got pregnant via In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) and opened up about how difficult the process was for her, including frequent blood draws, bruising, weight gain, and “outrageous” hormones.

“It’s like, you can prepare yourself for it as much as you can,” she told them, “but then, it’s like, the hormones were so outrageous. And then you do gain weight from it and stuff, in weird ways. Like, your pants don’t fit in weird ways … and you constantly feel like you’re in your worst moment of PMS.”

On August 26, DeVitto shared a photo in her Instagram Stories of her trying to do yoga while pregnant and wrote, “When you come to the realization that you’re ill equipped to do yoga anymore at this stage in your pregnancy.”

She continued, “There has been SO much about pregnancy that I either didn’t know ‘was a thing’ or didn’t know my body would do. And massive swelling and water retention to the point of not being able to bend my legs has definitely been one of them.”

DeVitto added, “Being pregnant has been the coolest, most awe-inspiring thing I have ever done – but my god, it has also been the hardest! I have never had more respect for women than I do now! This is not for the faint of heart, I’ll tell you that much!”

DeVitto was married once before, to actor Paul Wesley, but they finalized their divorce in 2013 after less than two years of marriage, per Us Weekly.