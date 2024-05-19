Hallmark Star Announces Surprise Pregnancy

Longtime Hallmark star Torrey DeVitto surprised fans and colleagues on May 18, 2024, by revealing she’s expecting her first child.

Posting two Instagram photos with her fiancé, Jared LaPine, the actress rested her hand on her baby bump. DeVitto captioned the post, “🤍🤍🤍Baby girl arriving this November🤍🤍🤍”

DeVitto, who will turn 40 in June, had previously expressed her wish to become a mom, considering adoption when she was single. But after a whirlwind romance with LaPine in 2023, the couple got engaged in September and will soon become parents together.

Fellow Hallmark Stars Celebrate Torrey DeVitto’s Pregnancy News

DeVitto has had multiple highly-publicized romances, including a two-year marriage to actor Paul Wesley, per AOL, and dated Chicago Cubs manager David Ross from 2021 to 2022, per Us Weekly.

In March 2023, a few months after breaking things off with Ross, DeVitto had an astrology reading on the “Ghost of a Podcast with Jessica Lanyadoo” and opened up about her desire to have a child.

“I feel very drawn to having⁠ (a baby) and I haven’t yet, and I also feel very drawn to adopting, and I haven’t yet,” DeVitto said. “And I’m confused about whether I should wait for a partner or whether I should just adopt on my own. You know? I’m at that space in my life where it’s very important to figure these things out, too.”

Though DeVitto described herself as single and unsure where or how to find love on the podcast in March, and then spent the month of April filming Hallmark’s “Love’s Greek To Me,” she and LaPine were Instagram official by June 9, when he posted two photos of them snuggling together. In early September, her rep confirmed to People that Lapine, proposed over Labor Day weekend.

On September 25, Lapine, a filmmaker who’s worked as a production assistant on multiple kids’ shows, per IMDb, posted a photo of himself embracing DeVitto as she showed off her engagement ring.

“On September 1st, I got engaged to my best friend,” he wrote. “Now I get to spend every single day as the luckiest man in the world. I love you more than anything and everything @torreydevitto 🥂 💍 ❤️”

Before she and LaPine were an item, DeVitto said on the “Ghost of a Podcast” that she didn’t “really care about legal marriage.”

“I would love a simple⁠—whether it’s rings or whatever and doing the little party with family,” she said. “Legal marriage I don’t care about. I’ve always loved the idea of hyphening my name with someone else’s if we had a kid so that we all had the same⁠—I like having the same, but that could change for me, too. I’m not really sure. But as far as legal marriage, I’ve never⁠—I don’t need that.”

In addition to starring in the TV series “Pretty Little Liars” and “Chicago Med,” DeVitto has regularly appeared in Hallmark rom-coms and Christmas movies for the last decade, per IMDb, beginning with 2014’s “Best Christmas Party Ever.” Her most recent Hallmark project was 2023’s “Love’s Greek to Me.”

Many celebrities she’s worked with over the years celebrated DeVitto’s pregnancy news in the comment section of her post, including lots of past and present Hallmark stars.

Ian Harding, who also co-starred with DeVitto on “Pretty Little Liars,” commented, “Wonderful wonderful wonderful. Congratulations folks.”

Erin Cahill wrote, “Aaaaaah CONGRATULATIONS!! ♥️🎉💕🎉”

Rachel Boston wrote, “Awwwwwww Congratulations!!!!!! 💞💞💞💞💞💞”

Hallmark alum Hillarie Burton wrote, “Babe!!!!! Amazing!!!!! Big hugs your way!!!!!”

Among other celebrities who celebrated DeVitto’s news was supermodel Christie Brinkley. For 30 years, DeVitto’s dad was the drummer for Brinkley’s ex-husband, Billy Joel, per Hello magazine.

On DeVitt’s post, Brinkley wrote, “Oh my! I just burst into tears‼️ Your Mom must be over the Moon! And I can see the stars in your eyes! What a beautiful couple ! That’s going to be some baby‼️im so happy for all of you‼️”