Trailer Drops for Jill Wagner’s New Star-Studded TV Series: ‘I Am Blown Away’

Hallmark and Great American Family star Jill Wagner couldn’t contain her excitement when she shared the teaser trailer for her new star-studded TV series. “Special Ops: Lioness” features a bevy of major A-list stars, including Jill Wagner.

Jill Wagner’s New Series Premieres on July 23

According to a press release sent to Heavy, “Special Ops: Lioness” premieres on July 23 on Paramount+. The series is executive produced by Wagner, Taylor Sheridan of “Yellowstone” fame, and David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Wagner also stars in the series, along with a star-studded cast including Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, and Nicole Kidman. You can watch the trailer below.

While Wagner doesn’t appear in this trailer, she’s noted in the press release as starring as a series regular in the show.

Wagner shared the trailer on her Instagram page and wrote, “It’s finally here ! The trailer for @specialopslioness is out baby! I am so honored to have this kind of talent writing for, producing, directing, working on in any capacity and acting in our show! I am blown away with the world that Taylor has created. Get ready everyone! It’s a ride!!! Coming to you on @paramountplus July 23rd!!!!”

Wagner was showered with congratulations from fans, friends, and fellow Hallmark and Great American Family stars.

Candace Cameron Bure wrote, “Whoo Hoo!!!!! Can’t wait!!”

Danica McKellar commented, “Wowsers!!! 👏👏👏👏”

Cameron Mathison replied, “Insane🔥.”

Fans showered her with compliments too. One wrote, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!! This looks amazing 🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Another fan wrote, “I’m ready! I got @paramountplus just for your show! I have no doubt that like everything you do, this will be a #hititattatheballbark series! LET’S GO PEEPS! GET @paramountplus ! GOOD LUCK 🍀 JILL and ALL that are involved with this series! 🙏❤️🤗”

And a fan replied, “Jill’s fan base will give Paramount+ quite the subscription boost. 😀”

Her Hallmark Mystery Series Was Just Canceled

Wagner’s Hallmark mystery series, “Mystery 101,” was just canceled. The announcement was made quietly on social media. On April 23, the official Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Facebook page posted about a “Mystery 101” marathon that was airing and one fan commented, “Love this series. Wish Hallmark would start again with another series.”

The official account replied, writing: “We loved making ‘Mystery 101’ and we’re so glad you enjoyed sleuthing along with us. We want to let you know that our talented sleuths have solved the last mystery and are off the case. In the coming weeks and months there are exciting new mysteries on the way that we know you’ll love!”

Kristoffer Polaha later confirmed the news with fans on Twitter.

He wrote: “Well kids, looks like the cat’s out of the bag. #Mystery101 has solved its last mystery. You are the most incredibly supportive fans ever! We LOVE you! @JillWagner @robinthomas101 & I had the most amazing time entertaining you by bringing Travis, Amy, & Graham to life. But…😉”

It still isn’t clear what the winky emoji meant.

Wagner later posted her own goodbye on social media.

She wrote: “The End . @polahaha thank you for being such a good friend and partner in this amazing ride . I’m proud of what we created buddy . @robinthomasactor you made being your daughter easy . Thank you for lending your talents to our show . To @prestonvanderslice , the best robin to my Batman ! To all the crews over the years … the show was built on your backs ! Thank you !!! And to the fans ….. just so you know in my mind, Amy and Travis get married and go on a super long honeymoon to Fiji.!! 😉 thank you all for being so supportive and loving the show like you did ! Stay tuned for the next chapter with me , lots of fun things coming your way ….. and you know I always love a good mystery 😏 #Mystery101.”

The screenwriter for “Mystery 101” later revealed what would happen in the eighth movie, which you can read about in Heavy’s story here.

