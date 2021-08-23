Train Is Filming a Hallmark Movie Based on Their Christmas Album

The musical group Train is embarking on a new holiday adventure. They’re filming a Christmas movie for The Hallmark Channel that’s based on their own holiday album.

The Movie Is Premiering on The Hallmark Channel This December





In an interview on Audacity’s 96.5 TIC (Hartford), for the show “Christine & Salt,” Train’s Pat Monahan revealed that their holiday album, “Christmas in Tahoe,” is now being turned into a movie for The Hallmark Channel that is premiering in December. You can hear Monahan talk about the new movie at 1:55 in the video interview at this link.

Monahan said during the interview:

We have a Christmas album that’s made. It’s called ‘Christmas in Tahoe’ and we add songs to it as time goes on. The album’s been out for about five years. But we’re shooting a movie for the album, called ‘Christmas in Tahoe,’ that will come out this Christmas on Hallmark…

When asked if there was any way to visit the set now or if there’s a sequel, Monahan said it would be tough because of COVID-19 restrictions.

“It might be hard because we’re gonna shoot it in Vancouver, and Canada’s being pretty tough right now,” he said.

During the interview, they also talked about the 20th anniversary of the band’s song “Drops of Jupiter.” It’s hard to believe it’s been 20 years. You can watch the original music video below.





They also reminisced about Train’s Led Zeppelin cover. Monahan also revealed that Train’s immersive cruising experience, called Sail Across the Sun, will be back in 2023. They’re skipping 2022 because of the pandemic.

Monahan said they have another album ready to go, but won’t be playing its songs in concerts until people are familiar with them.

“Playing that [in concert] for people who are unfamiliar with it just sounds mean-spirited,” he said in the interview.

More Christmas Movies Are Being Announced for Hallmark

Quite a few additional movies have been announced for The Hallmark Channel or Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

“The Nine Lives of Christmas” is getting a sequel, which will be called “The Nine Kittens of Christmas.”

Luke Macfarlane is starring in a new Hallmark Christmas movie this year opposite Heather Hemmens. Hemmens will play concert violinist Beth, and Macfarlane will portray Seth, a country music star. In the movie, Beth’s mother recently died and she’s struggling to continue her career. Sean, meanwhile, is also struggling after his wife’s death. He just can’t bring himself to create any new music, ET Online reported.

Danica McKellar is also filming a new Christmas movie. She has been filming her new movie in Canada during another sweltering heatwave. She revealed in an Instagram story that filming a Christmas movie in the middle of a heatwave was almost too much for her. She said the temperatures were in the mid-90s or hotter and she had to wear sweaters while filming.

Erin Cahill and Wes Brown are also starring in a new movie called “The Search for Christmas.”

Meanwhile, another casting director has been seeking extras for a Hallmark Christmas movie filming in Gibsons, British Columbia, Canada, called “Christmas Sail.”

And in North Carolina, a Christmas movie called “Christmas in Harmony” is being filmed.

