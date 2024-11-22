Travis Kelce & Brother Jason Excited for Mom’s Hallmark Debut

The debut of Hallmark’s “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” is right around the corner, and Donna Kelce appears in the film alongside Hunter King and Tyler Hynes. On their latest podcast, NFL stars, and Donna Kelce’s sons, Jason and Travis Kelce, talked about their mom’s big project.

Hallmark Movies Aren’t Their Usual Entertainment Picks

Deadline noted that “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” premieres on Hallmark on November 30.

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce talked about their mom’s film debut during their November 20 “New Heights” podcast.

Jason Kelce admitted, “I have not seen a lot of Hallmark movies.” That said, he added, “I’m excited to watch this one.”

In the movie, Donna Kelce’s character manages a barbecue joint. The brothers noted that while their mom “can cook a lot of things,” barbecue was not something she ever prepared for them in any form.

They clarified that anything barbecue-related was typically in their dad’s wheelhouse, not their mom’s.

The brothers shared that when they were growing up, their dad thought his homemade barbecue sauce was good enough to sell to the public. However, their mom was not on board with the idea.

Jason recalled, “Mom was like, ‘Ed, we can’t mortgage our entire financial savings because you want to sell your barbecue sauce.'”

The family patriarch never managed to launch a line of his own barbecue sauces. Seeing Mama Kelce take on the role of running a barbecue joint in her first acting gig, however, seemed to give the NFL stars a good chuckle.

Fans Are Eager to See the Film

Play

The first sneak peek of the movie debuted on the “Today” show on November 14.

Not only does Kelce have a role in the movie, but Deadline noted that viewers will also see Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid pop up along with Jenna Bush Hager, Christine Ebersole, Diedrich Bader, Megyn Price, and a handful of Chiefs players.

Plenty of fans seem excited to watch the movie. After Today shared a teaser about the preview on Instagram, fans shared their enthusiasm.

“I can’t wait! I love my hallmark movies and I love football,” one Instagram user gushed.

Another person commented, “I love everything about this and can’t wait to watch it!”

“If Jason Kelce doesn’t have a cameo shirtless chugging beers I don’t want it,” declared someone else on Instagram.

“Oh this looks so cringey and uncomfortable. I will be watching,” admitted another commenter.

People shared some details about the premise of the movie. Hallmark’s King plays the character of Alana, who participates in a contest to be declared the Chiefs’ “Fan of the Year.”

Alana meets Derrick, played by Hynes, who is working on the contest. In the film, Kelce plays Donna, who runs Norma & Nic’s barbecue in Kansas City.

She is also popping up in a second Hallmark project during the holiday season. “Christmas on Call” debuts on Hallmark on November 22, and stars Ser’Darius Blain and Sara Canning.

Their characters, Wes and Hannah, cross paths with Kelce’s character when the pair stops for a cheesesteak in a popular Philadelphia diner.