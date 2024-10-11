Travis Kelce Weighs In on His Mom Becoming a Hallmark ‘Movie Star’

When Donna Kelce makes her acting debut on Hallmark Channel during the 2024 holiday season, one person sure to be tuning in is her NFL superstar son Travis Kelce.

In multiple interviews on October 10, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said he’s pumped for his mom, who will appear in two Hallmark movies during the network’s 15th annual Countdown to Christmas. “Christmas On Call” is set to debut on November 22, and “Holiday Romance: A Chiefs Love Story,” premiering on November 30.

In both movies, “Mama Kelce” appears as a restaurant owner, with each role serving as a nod to her sons — Travis and his brother, newly retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. “Christmas On Call” stars Sara Canning and Ser’Darius Blain as first responders in Philadelphia, while “Holiday Romance” is a partnership with the Chiefs, set in Kansas City.

Travis Kelce Says His Mom is ‘Enjoying Her Life So Much Right Now’

Naturally, Travis is particularly pumped to see his mom in the Hallmark movie centered around the blooming romance between a Chiefs super fan, played by Hunter King, and a Chiefs employee played by Tyler Hynes.

“I was so excited when I heard that she had a role in the Chiefs Hallmark movie,” Travis told People. “I’m excited to see it. My mom’s going to be a movie star!”

Thrilled with the recognition and opportunities his mom has received, Travis told the outlet, “I shot her a text saying, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re a movie star now! Did you ever think growing up in East side of Cleveland that you were going to end up being in the movies one day?’ It’s fun to kind of have those conversations.”

Travis just made his own acting debut in alongside Niecy Nash-Betts in Ryan Murphy’s “Grotesquerie,” but he didn’t have any wisdom to impart to his mom.

“I don’t think I’m far enough in my acting career to be out giving advice,” Travis laughed, proudly adding, “She’s a star though, so she knows what to do.”

Travis also told Extra, “She had so much fun doing it … It’s so cool that she’s enjoying her life so much right now and in ways I live through her and all her travels, and all the things she’s doing, just because I see how much fun she’s having.”

Jason Kelce Contributed a Song to ‘Christmas On Call’

Though it’s not likely Travis Kelce will make a cameo in Hallmark’s Chiefs-themed movie, People reported on September 18 that his big brother will contribute to the Philadelphia-based movie she’s in, at least musically. A song by his band, The Philly Specials, will be part of the “Christmas on Call” soundtrack.

The band — which also features Eagles players Jordan Mailata and Lane Johnson — will be heard performing “Santa Drives an Astrovan,” which will also be released on an upcoming holiday album with proceeds benefitting the local Children’s Crisis Treatment Center (CCTC) and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP), People said.

It’s not known if Jason Kelce will also appear in the movie, but he does have some dance moves; he went viral on September 17 for his dancing while attending the the Eagles-Falcons game.