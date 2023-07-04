Treat Williams’ Family Reveals Plan to Showcase His Beloved Home

Hours before beloved actor Treat Williams died tragically in a motorcycle accident, the Hallmark star uploaded two social media posts — a video and a photo — to share the view from the sprawling Vermont farmland where he lived for decades with family, wife Pamela Van Sant and kids Gill, 31, and Ellie, 25. While most of his acting peers settled in Hollywood or New York City, the Williams bought their home in the small town of Manchester close to 40 years ago and never left.

“I’ve been all over the world, and I’ve never seen a place as beautiful as Vermont,” Williams told Vermont Magazine in 2021.

Now, his family plans to continue sharing the place he loved so much with the fans and friends who loved him. On July 3, 2023, his daughter, who has been living in Los Angeles with the family’s dog, Nash, posted a photo of the family’s farm on her dad’s Instagram account and announced that his feed would continue to feature glimpses of his favorite spot.

She wrote, “Hi folks! Ellie here, reporting live with Gill and our mamma, Pam. We’re going to keep the dream alive and continue to share life in Vermont with you all. Hope you enjoy the journey with us! We miss you dad ❤️”

Famous Friends & Fans Express Gratitude to Treat Williams’ Family for Continued Posts

Ellie’s announcement came after her mom had made several posts on her late husband’s Instagram account including throwback photos of them together and a video of their dogs, Nash and one-year-old Woody, exploring the farm. Many fans, including some of Williams’ famous friends, expressed relief and gratitude that the family will continue to post from his favorite place.

Barbara Niven, who co-starred with Williams on the popular Hallmark series “Chesapeake Shores,” wrote, “Ellie, I know your dad is smiling that you are doing this. How wonderful to see his name pop up here, and to know that it’s a loving tribute from you to him. Thanks for keeping the love growing and for sharing it with us. ❤️”

Meghan Ory, who played Williams’ daughter on the show, wrote, “Love you all. And love seeing treats name still popping up here. Glad you are all back together. Xoxoox”

Another one of his onscreen daughters on the show, Laci Mailey, wrote, “Love you guys 🤍🤍🤍 thank you for the continued posts. Thinking of you always.”

Sharon Lawrence, who played Williams’ wife in Hallmark’s “Christmas House” movies, commented, “Thank you Ellie:)) We all are enriched by this generosity. Your parents built your family and homestead and with that same generous spirit and it’s a perfect reflection of his love.”

Meanwhile, Williams’ “Everwood” co-star Brenda Strong, wrote, “That is so beautiful Ellie. Your Dad was so proud of you and Gill and loved being home with your family so much. The life he created with your Mom was his just dessert for all the work he did over the years with the rest of us. He would be so proud that you chose to continue to share his legacy in this way. Sending your family so much love as you heal together. He left an indelible mark on us all. ❤️”

Treat Williams Was Beloved in Southern Vermont, Where He Cherished His Home

Williams died at age 71 on June 12, following an accident in which his motorcycle hit an oncoming car in front of of Long Trail Auto in Dorset, minutes away from his home. He was airlifted to a New York hospital and died that evening from what the Vermont State Police Department called “critical injuries.”

His death shook the tightknit community where “he was a friend to everybody,” auto shop owner Matt Rapphahn told local TV station NBC5.

Rapphahn was one of the first to help Williams, as the accident happened right outside his store, and said he and many others felt “gutted” by his death.

“He would just come into the shop, and we’d just burn up half an hour just talking about all kinds of things,” he said. “Cars, trucks, motorcycles, music, movies.”

Williams grew up in nearby Connecticut, but he and Van Sant made Vermont their home in the mid-1980s after spending many years skiing there over the holidays, he told Vermont Magazine. He would often post photos and videos on social media of their land.

“I’ve always had an enormous love for Vermont, both in winter and summer,” he told the magazine. “There was something incredibly special about it to me, and the people here are incredibly honest, real, and good-humored.”

“There’s also always something new to discover somewhere on a dirt road that you’ve never traveled on before,” Williams continued. “Every day I wake up so grateful to see the view that I see out of my window and to be living up here. I think very few people are lucky as I am to say, ‘I love where I live.’ I don’t have any fantasies of being somewhere else. I have everything I want and need in Vermont.”

Williams’ family held a private memorial service on June 20 outside a guest house on their property. According to People, he was laid to rest during an “intimate” burial service the following day.