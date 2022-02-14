Hallmark Star Trevor Donovan Reviving 1980s/1990s TV Series

Hallmark star Trevor Donovan is giving his fans a big sense of nostalgia with his newest television project. He’s teaming up with Brian Bird, creator of “When Calls the Heart,” to create a series of TV movies inspired by the “After School Specials” that aired from 1972 to 1997. These new films will have a similar theme and pu purpose as the old ABC series.

The Series Is Inspired by the Classic ABC After School Specials

The series of films will follow in the “after school special” tradition, focusing on issues that teens and young adults face, Variety first reported. They’ll give a humorous look at serious topics like bullying, inclusion, substance abuse, and equality.

Donovan told Variety: “These scripted narratives will be fun and humorous presentations of contemporary issues which inspire and uplift, just as they did in the original series. That model worked well back then, and after twenty years, the lessons and storytelling that entertained Gen-X should be enjoyed again.”

The series is being produced by True Brand Entertainment, Bird’s production company.

It’s not clear which network is going to air the films. Donovan signed a deal with GAC Family, but it does not appear to be an exclusive deal at this time.

Bird told Variety about the project: “At a time when our culture is so divided, our stories can be bridges of understanding, solve problems, offer healing and sometimes even save lives. We believe there is a welcome market for entertainment that can entertain, inspire and lift all people up.”

Donovan Is Also Leading an Anti-Bullying Campaign

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Donovan previously revealed that he was starting up his anti-bullying campaign again in 2022.

“I’m partnering with Bill Abbott and GAC and I’m gonna be visiting two to three schools in the coming year to host assemblies, do skits with the kids and promote sort of a social support network [that] inspires kids to stand up to other kids,” he said. “So that’s the general overall feel of it.”

The name of the program, he said, is Upstanders because they’re encouraging kids to stand up and not be bystanders.

“The foundation of [the program] is to inspire kids to stand up to other kids and rise together,” he said.

Donovan is also going to appear in the movie “Reagan,” which stars Dennis Quaid.

He told Heavy that he filmed his part at Reagan’s ranch outside of Santa Barbara, California, where he portrayed the role of one of Reagan’s Secret Service agents, John Barletta. He said Barletta was Reagan’s equestrian detail, so he shot quite a few scenes riding horses with Quaid. It was a great opportunity, but one scene in particular really stuck with him.

“I got a real emotional scene with him where I have to tell him we can’t ride horses anymore because of his mental deterioration,” Donovan shared. “It was a real emotional moment where I had to tell Ronald Reagan that we can’t do the one thing he loves to do anymore. … Which is all part of a true story about how it happened.”

