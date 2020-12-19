Inside Trevor Donovan’s New January 2021 Hallmark Movie, ‘Two for the Win’

Trevor Donovan is a fan favorite among Hallmark viewers. He just starred in the 2020 Christmas movie USS Christmas, and now he’s already returning in January with a 2021 Winterfest movie called Two for the Win. Here’s everything he’s shared about the new movie so far, including some behind-the-scenes photos.

Trevor Donovan Is Starring in a Ski-Focused Movie in January

The movie stars Donovan and Charlotte Sullivan. The description reads: “A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life.”

Donovan had been posting hints about the movie on his Instagram page and he recently wrote: “Remember that ski movie I was filming in Ottawa?… well I can now tell you it’s a #winterfest movie airing January 16th. Can’t wait for you to see it.”

Sarah Down, a makeup artist, shared this photo five days ago from the filming:

TV host Celina Pompeani shared this fun video of her mom virtually meeting Donovan while he was filming the Winterfest movie.

I love this! 😂 My mom @LisaPompeani was so excited to virtually meet @TrevDon! We caught up via zoom while he was on set of his new #winterfest movie, Two for the Win! It premieres on the @hallmarkchannel on January 16! I’ll have a preview on @PGHTodayLive in the new year!⛄️ pic.twitter.com/a36foUcbLw — Celina Pompeani (@CelinaPompeani) December 9, 2020

On Twitter, Donovan shared that he did all of his own skiing in the movie.

Remember that ski movie I was filming… this is it. And yes, I did all my own skiing. ⛷️ Can't wait for y'all to see it. #TwofortheWin pic.twitter.com/Fs6U8ioviY — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 2, 2020

Back when he was being mysterious about the movie, he posted a photo of his skiing on November 29 and said he was on Mount Pakenham, southwest of Ottawa.

Good Saturday from Mount Pakenham in the south-west of Ottawa, Ontario. ⛷️ #SkiMovie is airing I think in January. Keep ya posted. pic.twitter.com/8JlnIzbgod — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 29, 2020

A few days earlier he posted this photo:

On Thanksgiving day, he shared that he was working that day on the movie, “but at least I get to ski.”

Happy Thanksgiving from Canada eh! 🇨🇦 I'm working today, but at least I get to ski… and maybe have some beavertail later. What y'all doing? pic.twitter.com/Zj7fhuPwX7 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 26, 2020

He had a pretty grueling schedule while filming, sometimes not getting off work until about 3 a.m.

Got off work around 3am… but still can't sleep past 7am. Damn internal alarm clock. Gooood Morning from Ottawa 🌄 🇨🇦 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 21, 2020

On November 17, he shared that they were having some issues with the ski movie because it wasn’t snowing.

On November 11, he filmed a scene at a bar in Ontario.

Day drinking…🍻🍹 kidding. Filming a scene in this cool little bar somewhere in Ontario. #skimovie pic.twitter.com/dZyFjtu0DJ — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 11, 2020

His Christmas Movie, ‘USS Christmas,’ Just Aired

Donovan’s been really busy. He just premiered in a new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Christmas movie for 2020 called USS Christmas. Donovan starred in the movie alongside Jen Lilley.

The synopsis for this movie reads: “Maddie, a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”

It’s a lovely movie that explores the theme of loves past, how they can influence future love, and the importance of sacrificing for the one you love the most. The movie was filmed in multiple locations in South and North Carolina, including the Battleship North Carolina and the USS Yorktown. You can learn more about the filming locations in Heavy’s story here.

He’s also been busy cooking and talking about delicious food. On December 18, he asked his Twitter fans which of the two dishes they would prefer.

Which would be your first choice… Chicken Parm Rigatoni or Pesto Chicken Pasta? pic.twitter.com/5MCwVHrucf — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 18, 2020

He also spoke with TV Insider about his upcoming plans for the holiday in the video interview below.

Trevor Donovan Talks 2020 Holiday Favorites | TV InsiderTrevor Donovan talks his upcoming Hallmark movie and his plans for the holidays this year. Visit TV Insider for more news: http://www.tvinsider.com FOLLOW US: Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/tvinsider Twitter: http://twitter.com/tvinsider Instagram: http://instagram.com/tvinsider #TrevorDonovan #HallmarkMovies 2020-12-18T22:29:40Z

Donovan has three dogs: Tito, Chancers, and Shadow.

And that's why it's called 'fur' niture pic.twitter.com/guIKs9wvzA — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 18, 2020

He talks about them a lot on social media too, often sharing fun videos and photos about their adventures.

This store has major security. pic.twitter.com/a3PYty3re8 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 18, 2020

He’s been entertaining them a lot lately before the holidays.

Tito is on 🔥 Sometimes he forgets he's a short Bulldog and thinks he's a sporting dog like his brothers Shadow and Chance. Don't worry he's OK, he has a lot of extra cushion. 😉 pic.twitter.com/yOF7702wOR — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 17, 2020

