Trevor Donovan Speaks Out on Why He Holds Doors Open for Others

Hallmark star Trevor Donovan is known for having quite an entertaining social media account. He posts about his pets, food, and his movies. But on February 3, he had some words to say about a tweet that said men shouldn’t hold doors open for women. Here’s what he said.

Donovan Said He Opens Doors for Women Simply Because He’s a Gentleman

Donovan pointed to a tweet that had gone viral that read: “Dear Men: Stop holding the door open for Women when entering a store. This implies that you believe Women are incapable of doing things for themselves & that you view them as incompetent. This can be compared to bucking the seat belt of a toddler / putting a leash on a dog.”

In response, Donovan said that when he holds doors open, it’s simply because he’s a gentleman and he’s tired of seeing tweets like the one he quoted.

He tweeted: “I don’t hold the door open because you’re a lady. I hold the door open because I’m a gentleman. Trivializing sexism with garbage hot takes like this is tedious.”

Quite a few people responded with claps and thanks to Donovan for his message. One woman wrote: “Never stop holding the door open for others. It’s a sign of being polite and has nothing to do with sexism.”

Another person said: “I appreciate any kind gesture that comes my way, and I reciprocate when I can. At no time have I ever got the impression that the other person thought I was helpless. I have given up my seat on a bus for a man just because.”

Another person commented that they hold doors open for everyone, just to be kind. They wrote: “I agree 100% I love when gentleman hold the door open for me and I hold doors open for everybody it’s just polite its manners this person is cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs and not even worth the effort of arguing with.”

Donovan Often Uses His Twitter Account to Encourage Others

Donovan often uses his Twitter account to encourage others, along with sharing photos of food and updates about his dog. He’ll also join philosophical discussions about timely topics from time to time too.

He recently tweeted reminding people not to compare themselves to what they see on social media. He wrote: “The reason some struggle with insecurity is because they compare their behind-the-scenes with everyone else’s highlight reel.”

He gave his Golden Retriever some pizza for Golden Retriever Day.

And he talks about how tough it is to choose from many food options when ordering out.

He’s currently filming a movie about former President Ronald Reagan.

Donovan recently starred in Hallmark’s new January movie, Two for the Win, where he was able to enjoy skiing and doing his own stunts. Donovan had been posting hints about the movie on his Instagram page and finally revealed that it was for a Hallmark Winterfest movie.

He also starred in Hallmark’s popular 2020 Christmas movie, USS Christmas, with Jen Lilley.

Donovan tweeted thanks to members of the Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune for participating in the Navy Ball scene.

