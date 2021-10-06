Trevor Donovan & Jill Wagner Join Competing Hallmark Network’s Christmas Lineup

Two more major Hallmark stars are now going to be headlining Christmas movies for GAC Family. Jill Wagner and Trevor Donovan are both starring in GAC Family Christmas movies in 2021. Donovan is also starring in a Hallmark Christmas movie.

Trevor Donovan Is Starring in ‘Jingle Bell Princess’ with Merritt Patterson

GAC Family revealed the news about Donovan and Patterson’s new movie in an Instagram post. According to GAC Family’s Instagram post, the movie is scheduled to premiere on December 4 on GAC Family’s new TV network at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central.

Donovan also announced the news in a tweet of his own.

HEY YOU GUYS!!!! I am excited to share some info on my new Christmas movie with Merritt Patterson. There are flannel shirts and a dog in it! Airing December 4th on @gactv peep it 👀👇👇👇 https://t.co/yuct5lJvgq — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) October 6, 2021

According to Country Music Alley, the movie takes place in Maine, where a princess is temporarily grounded after her flight has mechanical problems. Princess Amelia crosses paths with Harley and his dog Storm. When her plane accidentally takes off without her and a snowstorm sets in, she finds herself grounded in the small town.

Patterson has been sharing some photos on social media during filming.

Merritt Patterson seems to confirm that she is Trevor Donovan’s co-star in the GAC Family movie JINGLE BELL PRINCESS. 📸 https://t.co/BT0KZjxTcU https://t.co/EAQAfho29C pic.twitter.com/STpazSWNmG — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 4, 2021

Donovan also just finished filming a movie for Hallmark called “Nantucket Noel.” He’s starring opposite Sarah Power in that film and the movie premieres November 19.

Jill Wagner Is Starring in ‘A Christmas Miracle for Daisy’ Opposite Nick Bateman

Jill Wagner has been sharing updates on Instagram about her Christmas movie, but she was careful not to reveal which network she was filming for. GAC Family revealed to Heavy in a press release that Wagner’s new movie is going to premiere on GAC Family on December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The movie stars Nick Bateman and “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy” is its working title.

The movie’s being filmed in Vancouver.

The synopsis reads:

In “A Christmas Miracle for Daisy,” Whitney Alder (Wagner) owns interior design firm, Marietta Designs, which she runs with her friend Andi (Tegan Moss, “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”) in the small town of Marietta, Montana. Whitney is designing Santa’s float for the annual Marietta Christmas Parade when a potential job opportunity comes her way: the full redesign of a landmark home by Christmas Eve. Despite the challenge, Whitney and Andi sign onto the job – only to discover the home’s new owner is Whitney’s ex-boyfriend, Connor Sheenan (Bateman), who has moved to town from Los Angeles with his bright-eyed, young daughter, Daisy (Rubi Tupper). Connor had no intention of becoming a family man, but when his goddaughter is orphaned, he adopts her and commits to becoming a devoted single dad. More than anything, Daisy wishes for a mom to complete her picture-perfect family, and no prospect is as perfect as Whitney. Tall order, but Christmas is a time for miracles.

GAC Family has picked up quite a few movies that will be airing this holiday season.

“An Autumn Romance” is premiering on Saturday, October 23 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Chad Michael Murray and Jessica Lowndes.

Michael Damian, director of “Christmas Waltz,” shared that his new movie — “Much Ado About Christmas” — will air on October 30 on GAC Family.

“Christmas Time Is Here” premieres on November 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern, starring Dewshane Williams, Rukiya Bernard, and Tom Pickett.

Mathison is starring with Jennie Garth in the GAC Family movie “A Kindhearted Christmas.” This movie premieres on November 20.

These are just a few of the holiday movies that GAC Family has on its schedule.

