Trevor Donovan’s Message to Fans Wishing He Was Cast as Barbie’s Ken

GAC Family & Hallmark star Trevor Donovan was once the frontrunner to play Ken in a live-action Barbie movie. Ever since Ryan Gosling was announced for the role of Ken, Donovan’s fans have been posting on social media about how they still think Donovan would have been great in the role. Donovan shared exclusively with Heavy his thoughts on their enthusiasm.

When Donovan was considered for the role of Ken, he was starring in the hit series “90210.” Today, Donovan has a multi-picture contract with GAC Media that involves starring in and executive producing films for the network.

Donovan Says Gosling Will ‘Kill It’ as Ken, But Maybe Ken Will Have a Brother for a Future Sequel

Donovan is excited about Gosling portraying Ken in the new movie, but he has an idea for a future sequel where he might still play a role.

Donovan shared with Heavy:

If I had a nickel for every time someone called me KEN… I’m flattered. Ryan will crush it! Who knows, if this Barbie movie is successful maybe they’ll have a sequel, one where KEN has a brother who comes for a visit. Although his brother seems nice and innocent, there is something sinister about him.

It was almost 10 years ago that Donovan was a frontrunner to play Ken in a live-action Barbie movie. Donovan was known then for his leading role on “90210.” In an August 2011 article, Today reported that Donovan (who was then playing a lead role in “90210”) was in the running for the role after meeting with the film’s producers. At the time, Laurence Mark of “Dreamgirls” was helming the project.

Around the same time, EOnline reported that Donovan was in the running after his character had exited “90210.” He told EOnline that he would love to play the “iconic role.”

Now Donovan’s fans are saying that they wish Donovan was still cast as Ken. Donovan shared a photo of Gosling as Ken on Twitter and wrote, “It’s Ken…what ya think.”

It's Ken… what ya think 🤔 https://t.co/kXWevGev8A — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) June 16, 2022

One fan, Darla Tapp, replied, “You would have made a MUCH better Ken!! 🔥🔥🔥”

I agree Trevor should have gotten the part but I don’t ever remember my Ken dolls looking this good. 🔥🔥🔥😉 — dorydo 🇺🇦🙏🌻 (@dorydo3) June 16, 2022

To which another fan wrote, “I agree Trevor should have gotten the part but I don’t ever remember my Ken dolls looking this good. 🔥🔥🔥😉”

I totally agree. Trevor, you rock! 🥰 — Linda Larkin (@LLarkin66) June 16, 2022

Jen Silliman wrote, “Hands down You would’ve made a better Ken. 💯”

And Lina Larkin wrote, “I totally agree. Trevor, you rock! 🥰”

As much as I love Ryan Gosling, I think you should have been Ken — Patrizia (@patrizia_13) June 16, 2022

Patrizia wrote, “As much as I love Ryan Gosling, I think you should have been Ken.”

I have nothin but respect for Ryan Gosling . I agree. @TrevDon @TamaraCanty — Jessica (@Jessica59419622) June 16, 2022

Tamara Canty wrote, “So, I saw this earlier and I got nothin’ but respect for Ryan Gosling, but Trevor Donovan is “Life-Size Ken” and that’s a hill I’m willing to die on…😁”

Trevor Donovan should have been Ken in the #BarbieMovie pic.twitter.com/2HsNorPwVI — Miss Liandor Lavona (@Latinos90210) June 16, 2022

Another fan wrote, “Trevor Donovan should have been Ken in the #BarbieMovie.”

WHY????? Ryan is OK, but it should have been Trevor Donovan. pic.twitter.com/c79gyvitgo — Booster Gold (@BoosterGoldKid) June 15, 2022

Quite a few fans also replied to People’s tweet about the Gosling casting, sharing that they believed Donovan should have been cast in the role.

Ryan Gosling & Margot Robbie Are Playing Ken & Barbie in the 2023 Movie

While the Laurence Mark-directed movie didn’t happen, a new movie is being made and is expected to premiere in movie theaters in July 2023. This one is being directed by Greta Gerwig, and is co-written by Gerwig and partner Noah Baumbach, Indiewire reported.

Margot Robbie is starring as Barbie and Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ken. Also slated to star in the movie, per Indiewire, are Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Alexandra Shipp, Will Ferrell, Issa Rae, Michael Cera, Hari Nef, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emerald Fennell, Rhea Perlman, and also possibly Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, and Saoirse Ronan.

It’s the latest in several potential iterations, and looks to be the one finally making it to the big screen. Indiewire reported that prior to this movie, Jenny Bicks wrote a 2014 script for Sony, which was later rewritten by Diablo Cody. Then Hillary Winston wrote a new script in 2016, which Amy Schumer was going to be part of. But Schumer later shared that she left due to creative differences.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Christmas in July 2022 Movie Lineup