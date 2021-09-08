Trevor Donovan Filming Hallmark Christmas Movie with Magical Twist

Trevor Donovan, star of Hallmark’s 2020 movie “USS Christmas,” is busy filming a new movie for Hallmark’s 2021 holiday season. The movie is going to premiere on The Hallmark Channel in November.

Trevor Donovan Will Star Opposite Sarah Power

Trevor Donovan and Sarah Power are leading the movie that’s currently titled “Nantucket Noel.” (The title might change by the time the movie airs.) Kirsten Hansen wrote and will be directing the movie. Donovan will portray the role of Andy and Power is portraying the role of Christina.

The movie is also being referred to as “Let It Snow.” Hansen revealed on Instagram that this is her directorial debut. She wrote: “We’ve locked the most beautiful coastal locations, the story will hopefully touch your heart, make you laugh, swoon, and maybe even cry 🤞🏼, and our lead cast is just… sigh. 😍🙊 This has been such a rewarding experience with an incredible team and we haven’t even started shooting yet. Thank you, Universe. 🙏🏼”

The Movie’s Premiering November 19

The movie is currently scheduled to premiere on The Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2021, Hansen revealed in her Instagram post.

On September 7, Donovan shared on Instagram that he was flying off for his next movie. He shared a few more details on Twitter.

A featherless bi-ped was biting and spitting out his nails and the people by him were not pleased. I always get the fun flights. Happy #LaborDay off to 🇨🇦 🎥🎄 pic.twitter.com/Esx90SLDkN — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 6, 2021

Donovan wrote: “A featherless bi-ped was biting and spitting out his nails and the people by him were not pleased. I always get the fun flights. Happy #LaborDay.”

He also shared a photo of the location where he would be filming and said it would look familiar to people from Vancouver.

This spot may look familiar to Vancouverites. It's so nice here. We're getting ready to begin filming in a couple of days.🎥🎄❄️ pic.twitter.com/hQXBxYPVxx — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 7, 2021

When asked where he was filming in Canada, he confirmed it wasn’t in Alberta.

Wrong… but Alberta must be nice if it looks like this. https://t.co/D0XlTYqK12 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 7, 2021

He also shared another photo of where he will be filming.

Headed to this location for a few weeks… 🎥🎄🎬 pic.twitter.com/LtUrsMMaVy — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 3, 2021

The Movie Has a Magical Twist

In an Instagram story shared by both Donovan and Hansen, Hansen revealed that there will be a magical element to the new movie.

The oceanside villages along the coast have a "magical" feel to it. There's a lighthouse pub, a general store, and small cafes to have coffee, read a book and watch the sunset. Perfect location. I'll share more BTS shots with you here, FB and Instagram. #NantucketNoel #BTS pic.twitter.com/2rGNtmRbs7 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) September 8, 2021

Donovan also referenced the “magical” motif in a tweet where he said the coast where they were filming has a “magical feel to it.”

Hansen also wrote in reply to a comment: “It’s not rainbows but there is a magical element to it and some other similar story dynamics. Can’t wait for you to see it! And for us to start shooting… they are going to be amazing!”

Power is perhaps best known among Hallmark fans for her role as Abigail on “Good Witch,” appearing in 71 episodes. Her many other credits include “Killjoys” (Pawter), “Designated Survivor,” “Sea Change,” “Rosewood,” “Schitt’s Creek,” “American Gothic” (Jennifer), “The Hexecutioners,” “Republic of Doyle” (Crystal), “Murdoch Mysteries,” “Wild Roses” (Lucy), “Lost Girl,” “The Listener,” “Random Passage,” and more.

Donovan is well known among Hallmark fans. His many credits include “The Baxters” (Ryan), “Two for the Win,” “Love, Lost & Found,” “USS Christmas,” “JL Family Ranch 2,” “The Au Pair Nightmare,” “Prescription for Love,” “Nostalgic Christmas,” “Love, Fall & Order,” “SnowComing,” “Lucifer,” “Marry Me at Christmas,” “The Ghost Beyond,” “Escaping Dad,” “Sun Records” (Eddy), “Love on a Limb,” “Texas Rising” (Kit), “Cocktails and Dreams,” “Melissa & Joey” (Alistair), “Awkward.,” “90210” (Teddy), “Strawberry Summer,” “Days of Our Lives” (Jeremy), and more.

