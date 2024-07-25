Hallmark Alum Dazzles in 2 Upcoming Major Motion Pictures

Hallmark alum Trevor Donovan is heading to the big screen twice. He’s filming a Western romance called “Where the Wind Blows,” based on a bestselling novel. He’s also starring in a major motion picture alongside Dennis Quaid that premieres in theaters at the end of August called “Reagan.”

‘Where the Wind Blows’ Is About a Drifter Cowboy Who Finds Love

Donovan is starring alongside C. Thomas Howell, Michelle Hurd and Ashley Elaine in “Where the Wind Blows.” The western romance is based on the USA Today bestselling novel by the same name, written by Caroline Fyffe, Deadline reported.

The movie is about a cowboy and drifter, Chase, who isn’t interested in love until he helps a young woman, Deadline reported. In just three days, “everything changes.” Donovan plays the main character, Chase, in the film.

According to Good Reads, the novel is the first in a series called Prairie Hearts.

In an interview with Digital Journal, Donovan said about the movie: “The story is rich with emotion and adventure, reminiscent of classic John Wayne Westerns. It captures the spirit and ruggedness of the frontier while telling a heartfelt and engaging tale. I’m honored to be part of such a talented team.”

He described Chase as a “a cowboy who is tough on the outside but has a heart full of past wounds.” He told Digtial Journal that the character lets him embrace “resilience and courage.”

Donovan’s agent, Michael Yanni, confirmed with Heavy that this movie is a big screen production that will release in the theaters.

According to IMDb, Michelle Hurd also starred in “Inheritance,” “The Walking Dead: Dead City,” 28 episodes of “Star Trek: Picard,” 27 episodes of “Blindspot,” and more.

Ashley Elaine, according to IMDb, has also starred in “Mayberry Man,” “Disciples in the Moonlight,” and more. She’s a producer and an actor.

C. Thomas Howell, according to IMDb, is known for productions like “Obliterated” (Hagerty for eight episodes), “Old Dads,” “Crimson Point,” 12 episodes of “SEAL Team” (Ash), “Criminal Minds” (George Foyet), “The Outsiders,” “E.T.” (Tyler), and more.

Donovan Also Stars in ‘Reagan,” Premiering in Theaters at the End of August

Play

Donovan is also starring in the film “Reagan” with Dennis Quaid. The movie premieres on August 30 in theaters. Donovan plays John Barletta in the movie.

In an exclusive interview with Heavy, Donovan said that he filmed his part at Reagan’s ranch outside of Santa Barbara, California, where he portrayed one of Reagan’s Secret Service agents, Barletta. He said Barletta was Reagan’s equestrian detail, so he rode horses with Quaid.

“I got a real emotional scene with him where I have to tell him we can’t ride horses anymore because of his mental deterioration,” Donovan shared. “It was a real emotional moment where I had to tell Ronald Reagan that we can’t do the one thing he loves to do anymore. … Which is all part of a true story about how it happened.”

Donovan’s also recently starred in a number of movies for Great American Family, according to IMDb. This Christmas, he’ll be in the new Great American Family movie called “A Little Women’s Christmas,” along with Jen Lilley, Laura Osnes, Jesse Hutch, Jillian Murray, Julia Reilly and Gladys Knight, according to a GAF press release. The movie is a “contemporary retelling of the beloved classic novel.”

