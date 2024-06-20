Hallmark Actor Announces Departure From Long-Running Series

Trevor St. John, who starred in the Hallmark film “Finding Normal” in 2013, is leaving “The Young and the Restless.”

The 52-year-old actor announced his decision to leave the soap in a message her wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Dear #YR @YandR_CBS @YRInsider #YoungandRestless fans: As you well know, Tuckers come and Tuckers go, and so the cycle continues… this Tucker is in his go phase,” St. John wrote on X on June 18.

“I thank each and every member of the wonderful cast, the crew, the directors, the producers and production staff, and CBS/Sony for the great experience from day one to the last. I feel so fortunate to have played such a terrific role,” he said in a subsequent message to his fans.

In a third message, St. John thanked the full cast and all of his fans.

St. John, who is known for his roles in films like “The Bourne Ultimatum” and “Containment,” has been on Y&R since 2022. He has portrayed the role of billionaire Tucker McCall. It’s unknown if production will hire another actor to replace St. John or what will happen to McCall.

‘Young & the Restless’ Fans Are Upset That Trevor St. John Is Leaving

St. John’s announcement has many Y&R fans upset. Dozens took to Reddit to discuss the news and many expressed being sad.

“Aw man. He was awesome! I don’t want him to go,” one person wrote.

“They haven’t given him anything to stay for, so I don’t blame him. The writing of his character has been absolutely atrocious. No matter how amazing of an actor he is, that awful dialogue / story lines don’t do anyone any favors. I will miss seeing the actor on my screen. I really enjoy him in the role,” someone else said.

“He’s the only reason I still watch Y&R,” a third comment read.

“They can’t keep any good talent on this show. They let Michael E. Knight get away, and they squandered Robert Newman. I’m extremely disappointed,” a fourth Redditor added.

“I’m sad – he made me root for Tucker. His acting was so much more natural than most of the other actors on the show, he’s also a sexy beast. But I would be tired of the crap material they have been giving him if I were him too,” another said.

Trevor St. John Recently Starred in ‘A Good Enough Day’

Fans of St. John won’t be watching him on “The Young and the Restless,” but may be happy to know that he’s been working on other projects.

Most recently, he starred in “A Good Enough Day,” which is streaming for free on Tubi. St. John directed, co-wrote, and acted in the film. His co-stars include Cameron Deere and Josh Wingate.

“A man who is facing his imminent death attempts to make amends and a human connection with people in his life that he had created distance with after a tragedy,” reads the movie’s synopsis on IMDb.

READ NEXT: TV Star Denies Being Romantically Involved With ‘Bachelor’ Lead