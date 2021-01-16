Where Was ‘Two for the Win’ Filmed? See Locations & Meet the Cast

Trevor Donovan and Charlotte Sullivan’s newest Hallmark movie, Two for the Winner, premieres Saturday, January 16, at 9 p.m. Eastern. But where was the movie filmed? Read on to learn all about the filming locations and the cast involved.

‘Two for the Win’ Was Filmed in Canada

Donovan shared numerous Instagram posts about the movie, revealing that it was filmed in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, in November. In one post, Donovan wrote: “Remember that ski movie I was filming in Ottawa?… well I can now tell you it’s a #winterfest movie airing January 16th. Can’t wait for you to see it.”

The movie was originally called Sleigh Bells in the Snow, but now it’s Two for the Win.

Sleigh Bells in the Snow became Hallmark's "New Year New Movies" TWO FOR THE WIN ski movie, set to air January 16, starring Trevor Donovan, Charlotte Sullivan and John Ralston. 📸 https://t.co/ojlWRr2kgr https://t.co/QdbYD5wrdD pic.twitter.com/Ex17447p5h — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) January 4, 2021

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A world champion ski racer and local ski instructor find romance on the slopes as he returns home and prepares for the biggest race of his life.”

Good Day! Don't fall…🤞🙏 #TwoForTheWin airs January 16th mark your calendars and set your dvr. pic.twitter.com/l8ydYtg6hc — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) January 3, 2021

One of specific filming locations was Mount Pakenham, southwest of Ottawa.

Good Saturday from Mount Pakenham in the south-west of Ottawa, Ontario. ⛷️ #SkiMovie is airing I think in January. Keep ya posted. pic.twitter.com/8JlnIzbgod — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 29, 2020

On November 11, he filmed a scene at a bar in Ontario.

Day drinking…🍻🍹 kidding. Filming a scene in this cool little bar somewhere in Ontario. #skimovie pic.twitter.com/dZyFjtu0DJ — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 11, 2020

Filming wasn’t always easy for Donovan, but he said in the photo below that he definitely fell on purpose.

On Twitter, Donovan shared that he did all of his own skiing in the movie.

Remember that ski movie I was filming… this is it. And yes, I did all my own skiing. ⛷️ Can't wait for y'all to see it. #TwofortheWin pic.twitter.com/Fs6U8ioviY — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) December 2, 2020

But he also had to film on Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving from Canada eh! 🇨🇦 I'm working today, but at least I get to ski… and maybe have some beavertail later. What y'all doing? pic.twitter.com/Zj7fhuPwX7 — Trevor Donovan (@TrevDon) November 26, 2020

Here’s another behind-the-scenes photo.

Donovan had to quarantine before filming the movie, and he shared funny photos while he was in quarantine like this one from Day 10:

On Day 7, he shared that quarantine life included many forest animals on the path he could run on, along with “other strange things. I think they’re watching me.”

He also shared that he had started eating unhealthy while he was in quarantine.

Meet the Cast

Trevor Donovan is Justin. He has many credits to his name, including Lucifer (Max), NCIS, Sun Records (Eddy), Texas Rising (Kit), Melissa & Joey (Alistair), and he was a main character on 90210 where he played Teddy from 2009 to 2013. He was also on Days of Our Lives as Jeremy Horton. He starred in Hallmark’s SnowComing, in Love on a Limb, USS Christmas, and much more.

Charlotte Sullivan is Kayla. Her many previous credits include 12 Pups of Christmas, Mary Kills People (Nicole Mitchell), Caught (Jennifer), The Disappearance (Andrea), Frankie Drake Mysteries, Chicago Fire (Anna), Rookie Blue (Gail), Murdoch Mysteries, Alice, The Kennedys (Marilyn Monroe), MVP (Mandy), Across the River to Motor City (Katie), The New Ghostwriter Mysteries (Camilla), and more.

Siobhan Murphy is Jenny. Her credits include Murdoch Mysteries (Ruth Newsome), Modern Family, Merry Happy Whatever (Patsy), Heartland (Laura), The Bold Type (Cleo), Odd Squad, Upstairs Amy (Veronica), Filth City, Max and Shred (Diane), Good Witch, Reign, Merry Matrimony, Oh Christmas Tree, No Stranger Than Love, Cracked, Rookie Blue (Becca), Flashpoint (Anna), Men with Brooms (April), The Bridge, The Smart Woman Survival Guide (Liz), and more.

Farid Yazdani is Wyatt. His credits include Day Players (Naveen), The Boys, Private Eyes, Titans, Killjoys, Far Cry 5, Suits (David Green), Let’s Rap, SIN Theory, and more.

Seana McKenna is Gretchen. Her credits include Too Close for Christmas, Romeo and Juliet, Stratford Festival: Hamlet, King John, Flashpoint, Rookie Blue, Burn Up, The Hanging Garden, Avonlea, Street Legal, and more.

John Ralston is Tom. His credits include Tiny Pretty Things (Hadrian), Private Eyes, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Tainted, Workin’ Moms (Steve), Street Legal, Our House, Designated Survivor, Degrassi: Next Class, Reign, Bitten (Sasha), Haven, Degrassi: The Next Generation (Mr. Miles Hollingsworth II), The Lizzie Borden Chronicles (Ezekiel), Not With My Daughter, Ascension, Gibraltar, Bomb Girls, Goog God (Danny), Living in Your Car, Life with Derek (George), Friends and Heroes, Flash Gordon: A Modern Space Opera (Ming), Instant Star, The Path to 9/11, The Cradle Will Fall, Hurt, Deep in the City (Jack), and more.

Nigel Downer is the emcee. He was also recently in a Crossword Mysteries movie, and his other credits include Bit Playas, Baronness Von Sketch Show, In Production, Shut Up, Adventures in Casting, Georgetown, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Killjoys, Boy Buds, and more.

Also starring are:

Amanda Martinex (Anna)

Michael Bianchi (Hunter)

Rachel Sellan (Nancy)

Alicia Richardson (Maggie)

Naomi Duvall (Woman)

Mikaël Conde (Burt Redland)

Daniella Dela Peña (Yoga Teacher)

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021