Two Hallmark Christmas Movies Earn Major Film Awards Nominations

Two Hallmark Christmas movies have received nominations for major awards from the NAACP Image Awards and the GLAAD Media Awards. Both movies aired in the 2021 holiday season. Read on to learn all about the nominations and when the winners will be announced.

The Hallmark movie “A Holiday in Harlem” was nominated for Outstanding Writing in a Television or Movie Special in the NAACP Image Awards, Deadline reported. Monique N. Matthew received the nomination for the writing award.

The 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards will air on February 26 on BET at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific, announcing the main winners. Non-televised winners will be announced February 21-25, Deadline reported.

“A Holiday in Harlem” first premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 14, 2021. The movie starred Olivia Washington, Will Adams, and Tina Lifford.

The synopsis reads: “After her grandmother, Mama Belle, turns away her usual gift delivery, expecting ‘presence over presents,’ jetsetting executive Jazmin heads uptown to Harlem for a quick visit. However, when Mama Belle is injured, Jazmin agrees to stay in the neighborhood and take over co-chairing their block’s annual Christmas Jamboree with her old best friend Caleb. A successful corporate fixer, Jazmin expects the job to be easy but quickly finds that she has a lot to learn about the community and her heart.”

Hallmark’s “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” was nominated for Outstanding TV Movie in the GLAAD Media Awards, Deadline reported. This is GLAAD’s 33rd Annual Media Awards celebration, which celebrates LGBTQ representation.

Two GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will take place this year. One will be in New York City on May 6 and one will be in Los Angeles on April 2, Deadline reported.

The movie starred Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Jonathan Bennett, Sharon Lawrence, Treat Williams, Tery Rothery, and Brad Harder.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “The Mitchell brothers compete to see who can create the best Christmas House.”

Hallmark Movies Have Received Many Nominations & Awards Over the Years

Hallmark movies have received numerous nominations and awards over the years. Below are some examples, but are not an all-inclusive list.

Every year, the MovieGuide Awards give out an Epiphany Prize for inspirational productions and The Grace Award to an actor who “exemplifies grace through their outstanding performance,” Hallmark Drama shared. In 2020, three movies were nominated for Epiphany Prizes: “A Christmas Love Story,” “Christmas Town,” and “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses.” In addition, Jill Wagner was nominated for a Grace Prize. “When Calls the Heart: Home for Christmas” was nominated for a Faith and Freedom Award.

Hallmark’s “A Puppy Christmas” won the Genesis Award in 2020, Family Theater reported.

Hallmark Hall of Fame movies have also received awards, Hallmark shared in a post. Overall, these movies have won 81 Emmys, along with Golden Globes and more.

The Hallmark Hall of Fame movie “Promise” won five Emmys (which included one for Best Picture and one for Best Actor), two Golden Globes, a Humanitas Prize, and a Christopher Award. This movie was released in 1986 and starred James Garner as Bob Beuhler, James Woods as D.J., Piper Laurie as Annie Gilbert, and more.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “When his mother dies, Bob not only inherits her house, but also the custody of his younger brother, who suffers from schizophrenia and epilepsy. At the age of 21, Bob promised to look after his brother. Although he has barely seen him in the many years since then and strives against the commitment, he doesn’t dare to put him in a home either.”





The 2009 Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, “The Courageous Heart of Irena Sendler,” was nominated for three Emmys. The movie told the story of how 2,500 Jewish children were saved in World War II.

This movie starred Anna Paquin as Irena Sendler, Goran Visnjic as Stefan Zgrzembski, Michelle Dockery as Ewa Rozenfeld, and Danuta Stenka as Hanna Rozenfeld.

