Two New Actors on Cast List for ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 9 Premiere

The Hallmark Channel is releasing more details about the first episode of “When Calls the Heart” season 9. Among these details is a cast list that includes two new actors who weren’t previously listed in announcements about season 9.

Two Additional New Characters Are Listed for the First Episode

According to a press release, the first episode of season 9 is called “In Like a Lion.” Three actors were listed in the press release that fans hadn’t previously seen in mentioned in earlier announcements.

Jerome Smith played by Dean Paul Gibson is my guess. Lucas's investor? pic.twitter.com/7Nhmt4K0ls — 👑💗🅻🆄🅲🅰🅱🅴🆃🅷 🆆🆁🅸🆃🅴🆁💗👑 (@LucaBeth_Writer) February 4, 2022

One is Dean Paul Gibson, playing the role of Jerome Smith. His credits include “Charmed,” “The Christmas Yule Blog,” “The Man in the High Castle,” “Haters Back Off!,” “Silent Witness,” and more.

The second is Russell Roberts playing the role of Winkler. His credits include “Legends of Tomorrow” (Robert Truss), “Fishing for Love,” Mixtape,” “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” “Riverdale” (headmaster), “Supernatural,” “Some Assembly Required,” “Martha Speaks,” “The Twilight Saga: New Moon,” “and more.

As for what role the men will play, that remains to be seen. Some fans are wondering if at least one of the men in the cast list will be the potential investor who is visiting Lucas in episode 1.

Another guess is that one of the cast members will be running the hot air balloon that we see Elizabeth and Lucas taking a ride in during several “When Calls the Heart” sneak peeks that have been released.

The credit sheet for the first episode also lists Amanda Wong as Mei Sou, confirming that her new character will appear in season 9 episode 1. Heavy reported on her character in this story.

Chris Cope Will Also Be Joining Later in the Season

Chris Cope is another new addition to the cast. He will be playing the role of Geoffrey Lewis and will be joining the series later in the season.

Cope was previously on “When Calls the Heart” as a desk clerk, but Soap Opera News noted that he will have a new role this season. Starwatchbyline, however, reported that it was unclear whether he would have a new role or not. He will be appearing in episodes 7 and 8 of season 9.

Here’s the Synopsis for the First Episode

Hallmark’s press release shared the following synopsis for the first episode of the new season:

“When Calls the Heart” season nine opens with romance and big decisions in, “In Like a Lion,” premiering Sunday, March 6 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Erin Krakow (“It Was Always You”), Pascale Hutton (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Jack Wagner (“Sealed with a Kiss: Wedding March 6”), Kavan Smith (“You Had Me at Aloha”), Chris McNally (“Snowkissed”), Kevin McGarry (“Heartland”), Andrea Brooks (“Supergirl”), Martin Cummins (“Riverdale”), Kayla Wallace (“Snowed in for Christmas”), Loretta Walsh (“A Picture Perfect Wedding”), Viv Leacock (“Lost in Space”), Amanda Wong (“Raise a Glass to Love”), Johannah Newmarch (“The Curse of Willow Song”), Natasha Burnett (“Love at First Bark”), Ben Rosenbaum (“It Was Always You”), Hrothgar Mathews (“Motherland: Fort Salem”). Change is in the air for Hope Valley with the foundry that’s to be built and the upcoming mayoral election. Elizabeth (Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You”) arrives home from a trip to Hamilton. A potential investor arrives in town to discuss the oil business with Lucas (Chris McNally, “Snowkissed”). “When Calls the Heart” is from WCTH 9 Productions Inc. Brad Krevoy, Brian Bird, Michael Landon Jr., John Tinker, Eric Jarboe, Jimmy Townsend, Erin Krakow, Susie Belzberg, Michael Shepard, Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are executive producers. Derek Thompson, Elizabeth Stewart, Peter DeLuise, Neill Fearnley and Amanda Phillips serve as co-executive producers. Vicki Sotheran and Greg Malcolm are producers. Peter DeLuise directed from a script by John Tinker.

