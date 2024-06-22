Where Was ‘Two Scoops of Italy’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Passport to Love movie, “Two Scoops of Italy,” premieres on Saturday, June 22, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Hunter King and Michele Rosiello. Read on to learn all about the movie and the cast involved.

‘Two Scoops of Italy’ Was Filmed in Italy

According to Hallmark’s press statement, “Two Scoops of Italy” was filmed entirely on location in Italy. Filming wrapped in April, and some of the key locations were in Rome and Tuscany.

This is the final movie in Hallmark Channel’s June 2024 Passport to Love series, which features four films primarily set outside the United States. The other three movies in the series are “For Love & Honey” (Malta), “Savoring Paris” (Paris & Bulgaria), and “A Greek Recipe for Romance” (Greece).

Actor Michele Rosiello posted some wrap pictures on his Instagram account on April 22, writing: “It’s a wrap! Grateful for this lovely adventure.. Thank you to those who have been a part of it! Coming soon.. Somewhere🍨😊🫶”

He tagged the filming location in the picture as being Ostia Antica. Ostia Antica is a 45 minute train ride from Rome and gives a beautiful glimpse of ancient Rome, when the location was a thriving seaport, Rick Steves shared. It was founded in 620 BC and was abandoned after the fall of Rome.

Sara Mondello

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “When an American chef travels to a quant village in Italy for inspiration, she falls in love with the flavors, culture, gelato, and the Italian gentleman who helps her discover it all.”

Hunter King plays Danielle. According to her bio, she’s known for her work in the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” where she played Summer Newman, and the CBS sitcom “Life in Pieces,” where she portrayed Clementine Hughes. She has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for her performance on “The Young and the Restless.” She has also appeared in other TV shows and movies.

Most recently, she completed filming the lead role in the indie feature “Give Me Your Eyes.” For the Hallmark Channel, she starred in “The Professional Bridesmaid” and “A Royal Corgi Christmas.” Additionally, for Hallmark Mystery, King starred in “Nikki & Nora: Sister Sleuths.”

Michele Rosiello is Giancarlo. According to his bio, he’s a talented actor from Naples, Italy. He started learning acting at the Cinema Pigrecoemme School in Naples. In 2011, he joined the prestigious Scuola D’Arte Cinematografica Gian Maria Volonté in Rome. He recently finished filming a new Netflix series called “Adorazione” and a miniseries called “Nudes 2” for Raiplay, directed by Laura Luchetti. He’s also the lead in a new movie called “Fanum.”

Don’t miss the chance to win a trip to France with Hallmark’s Passport to Love sweepstakes!

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Sara Mondello (Elida)

Simone Colombari (Aldo Donati)

Ruby Kammer (Sarah Turner)

Michele Augusto Magni (Bruno)

Serge Pirilli (La Rana)

Alessia Franchin (Marta)

Davy Eduard King (Owen Bridges)

Lorenzo Padalino (Nico)

James Tumminia (Mario Chiellini)

The movie will air encores on:

Sunday, June 23 7/6c

Wednesday, June 26 9/8c

Friday, June 28 6/5c

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’