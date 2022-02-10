Hallmark Announces New Movie Starring Tyler Hynes & Autumn Reeser

Tyler Hynes and Autumn Reeser are starring in a new Hallmark movie premiering this spring. The movie is executive produced by a celebrity chef. And although it may have been completely accidental, the new film also features two callouts that “It Was Always You” fans are going to love.

Hynes & Reeser’s Movie Is About a Struggling Italian Restaurant Owner

Deadline reported that the new movie will air this spring on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and it’s already in production. Autumn Reeser and Tyler Hynes are starring, alongside Patty McCormack. McCormack has an Oscar nomination for “The Bad Seed” and, according to IMDb, she’s working on a sequel to the movie for Lifetime.

The new Hallmark movie is about a woman trying to keep her late husband’s Italian restaurant from closing down. But she’s having such a tough time that she needs to hire a restaurant consultant (played by Hynes) to help. She’s resistant to the changes he suggests at first, but over time comes to learn that change doesn’t have to always be a bad thing.

Deadline reported, “She rediscovers her passion for baking and might even open her heart to new love.”

Giada De Laurentiis is executive-producing the movie.

Reeser is starring in Hallmark’s trilogy series, “The Wedding Veil,” and her second movie is premiering just two days after the announcement of her new movie with Hynes. The first “The Wedding Veil” movie broke Hallmark viewing records that were set by the top movies of 2021, achieving 3.394 million live viewers.

The Movie Has Two Callouts That Remind Fans of ‘It Was Always You’

There are two elements to the movie that will remind Hynes’ fans of his hit movie, “It Was Always You.” One is the name of the movie — “Always Amore” — which, of course, features the word “Always” in the title.

Another callout is that Reeser’s character is named Elizabeth, just like Erin Krakow’s character in “It Was Always You.” In fact, it was this name that caused some fans to wonder if Hynes was hinting at a sequel to “It Was Always You” when he shared an Instagram Story of the new movie’s script. He posted a video on January 6 that showed him on a plane, reading a script with the name “Elizabeth” in it. The page from the script that he revealed mentioned “Il Cibo” and “tonio Gagliardi” in the script. Now we know that the script was about “Always Amore” and not “It Was Always You.”

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP Programming for Crown Media, told Deadline about the new movie, “Partnering with someone of Giada De Laurentiis’ caliber, with her extensive and authentic knowledge of film and food, makes for the perfect union.”

De Laurentiis told Deadline about her involvement: “My family has a deep history in cinema and Italian culture. It has been a dream of mine to take my love of film and food to executive produce a Hallmark movie that authentically honors my amazing Italian heritage.”

