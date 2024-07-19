Tyler Hynes Teams Up with Purrrfect Cat Co-Star in New Hallmark Movie

Tyler Hynes and Hunter King’s new NFL-themed movie has already announced a star-studded cast. But now a new surprise star has been added to the mix, and they’re giving off “Nine Lives of Christmas” vibes.

Catrick Mahomes, a cat whose owner dresses him up as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will be part of the new movie, “A Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” People first reported.

Catrick Mahomes Sports the Same Curly Hair as Patrick Mahomes

Catrick Mahomes is a seven-year-old Bengal-Tabby mix who went viral after his owner, Brandy Peed, started sharing posts on social media of the cat dressed up as Patrick Mahomes and sporting a curly hair wig, People reported.

Catrick Mahomes’ real name is Sly James the Cat.

But Sly James the Cat doesn’t just dress up as Catrick Mahomes. He also sports a number of additional cute costumes, like a mailman for National Thank a Mailman Day.

Or Mickey Mouse ears for the Disneyland anniversary.

You can see all Sly James’ Catrick Mahomes costumes in this highlights reel.

When the news about Catrick Mahomes’ new role was announced, the cat’s Instagram page was flooded with notes of congratulations.

Hallmark hasn’t just had cat guest stars in movies. The network has also had two movies that were about cats: “Nine Lives of Christmas” and the sequel “Nine Kittens of Christmas.” Fans are still hoping for a third movie in the franchise.

Numerous Stars Are Taking Part in The Kansas City Chiefs Movie

In a press release sent to Heavy, Hallmark announced that the movie will premiere as part of the Countdown to Christmas 2024 lineup. It marks a collaboration between Hallmark, the NFL and Skydance Sports.

According to Hallmark’s press release, the synopsis for the movie reads:

Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

“Today Show” host Jenna Bush Hager revealed that she will be starring in the movie too.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, offensive guard Trey Smith, receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and defensive end George Karlaftis have all signed on to be in the movie, Kansas City’s Fox4 reported. Taylen Briggs will also have a role, along with Christine Ebersole, Megyn Price, Diedrich Bader, and Richard Riehle, Fox4 also reported.

Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, will also have a role in the movie, People reported. And “The Howard Stern Show” star and Kansas City native Richard Christy will also be in the movie, People reported.

The idea for the movie likely started last Christmas, when Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish went viral after they starred in a mini “spoof” movie with the Kansas City Chiefs.