Tyler Hynes’ New Photo Shows Glimpse of Christmas Movie Co-Star

Tyler Hynes shared a new photo while filming his Hallmark Christmas movie, and fans are trying to guess who his leading lady is from the picture. He didn’t specifically mention that this was a photo with his co-star, but some fans picked up on it through context clues.

The Photo Shows the Two Lying on the Ground

Hynes’ photo shows the two lying on the ground next to chairs with labels on them that are just a little too blurry to read. He wrote, “I spread bad habits” and then added, “It’s like sitting, but better.”

It was the Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw who pointed out that this is photo with his Christmas movie co-star.

SleepyKittyPaw reported that according to production notes, Hynes is filming a new Blake Shelton-produced movie in the “Time for Me” series. This one has been referred to as “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” and alternatively “Time to Take Me Home for Christmas” during filming.

SleepyKittyPaw emphasized that the movie titles aren’t confirmed, but are simply the titles used in production listings.

One fan asked, “Is that Laura Osnes?”

Another fan said that the co-star is rumored to be Holland Roden.

The Twitter account Hallmark Enthusiast shared that they believe the photo is of Holland Roden because the two actors recently started following each other on Instagram. Roden has not currently shared any hints on her Instagram profile that might point to her being the co-star.

Hynes has not confirmed his co-star as of the time of publication.

Fans Found Another Co-Star Clue in a Recent Video That Hynes Shared

Hynes has also shared other hints about his Christmas movie.

And he shared another video from when he was taking promotional photos.

He wrote, “I appreciate all ur comments guys, on all the posts. Ur very vocal and I very much appreciate it. It’s fun to read your reactions to whatever I’m up to 😊🤍”

In that video, fans guessed about his co-star’s identity based on a photo that could briefly be seen in the video. One fan guessed it was Mallory Jansen, and another guessed it might be Hunter King. Another wrote, “I was also thinking Taylor Cole???? Love the suspense ❣️❣️❣️”

Another fan wrote, “I’m hoping it’s Erin Cahill! 💖🥰”

Another person replied, “if you guys notice in the video there is a photo sheet of a woman taped to one of the screens table. I’m gonna say that is his co-star. 😉. She has long dark hair!”

Hynes has starred in numerous Hallmark movies, including Christmas movies. His Hallmark movies include “Always Amore,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” “My Christmas Family Tree” (a cameo appearance in Andrew Walker’s film), “Roadhouse Romance,” “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “Winter in Vail,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “It’s Christmas, Eve,” “Falling for You,” and more. He also stars in “Letterkenny” and has appeared on “Star Trek: Discovery” and “UnREAL.”

Fans have been clamoring for a sequel to “It Was Always You,” also starring Erin Krakow of “When Calls the Heart.” At this time, Hallmark has not indicated that a sequel is in the works.

