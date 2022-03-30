Tyler Hynes Reveals He Suffered a Concussion While Filming Hallmark Movie

Tyler Hynes recently revealed that he suffered a concussion while he was filming his newest Hallmark movie. The injury happened offset, but he still filmed a few scenes afterward. He shared his story during an interview with Remark the Show, which is hosted by Kristin Finger, Kevin Regan, and Mike Gregorek.

He Said He Suffered a Concussion Off-Set Just Before the Last Scenes of the Movie Were Filmed





During his interview with Remark the Show, Hynes revealed that he suffered a concussion off-set during the last few days of filming “Always Amore.” He talked about it while discussing other injuries he had suffered in the past, and said this one was a “doozy.”

“The last injury I had was on this movie though and it was a doozy,” he shared. “I got a concussion while making this movie in the last two days.”

When they asked for more details, he elaborated on what happened.

“I’ve got to tell you guys, I’ve had some spills in my time, this one really rocked my noodle and I was out of it,” he shared. “I called a friend of mine who’s a producer of these movies, he does other ones, and he’s well versed in the world of concussions and all that. And I was concussed and very much out of it. Let’s think, what scenes were they? Definitely the last , the last last scene of the movie I was fully concussed.”

He clarified that the injury did not happen while he was filming, but when he was by himself offset.

“I was by myself, just head in my hand, blood in my hands…” he recalled. He said he still went to work despite the injury, but he was “fully concussed” while filming.

‘Always Amore’ Premieres April 3

“Always Amore” premieres Sunday, April 3, on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries at 9 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. Hynes stars opposite Autumn Reeser, who just starred in Hallmark’s highly-rated “The Wedding Veil” trilogy. The new movie is executive produced by Giada De Laurentiis.

In an interview with Dara of Dear Hallmark, Hynes said that Reeser was wonderful to work with, and that chemistry between two characters in a film really comes down to talent and skill.

“To me what makes good chemistry is somebody who’s just good at their job,” he shared. “…It’s about building moments within these movies and trying to find things that are interesting about it and let those come to the surface and the focus of the movie. And try to steer away from the things that are maybe not so fantastic… Autumn’s very, very talented and she’s a very skilled actor. When somebody is a nice human being as well, this is icing on the cake. This allows for more creativity because you can have open conversations. You can approach your day in a way that’s creative and efficient.”

The movie’s synopsis reads: “As Elizabeth tries to keep her late husband’s once acclaimed restaurant afloat, she’s forced to work with a consultant to turn things around. He reignites her passion for baking and life itself.”

