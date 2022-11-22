Tyler Hynes Teases Major Deleted Scenes From ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’

Hallmark’s “Three Wise Men & a Baby” just premiered on Saturday, November 19. But after you’ve watched the movie, it won’t all be over from there. Tyler Hynes has teased that they filmed quite a few scenes that didn’t make it into the movie and might resurface at some point in the future.

About 25 Minutes of Deleted Scenes Weren’t in the Movie

According to a post that Tyler Hynes shared on Instagram, about 25 minutes of footage didn’t make it into the movie which starred Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew Walker.

He shared a post about the RomaDrama fan convention, which he’ll be attending, and added: “There was 25 extra minutes that aren’t in this film, so hopefully we can bring that experience with bloopers and deleted scenes and share stories of what it’s like to work with someone as gorgeous as @awalkk35 and talented as @paulcampbellofficial.”

In an interview with ET Online, Hynes elaborated a little bit more about some of the extra scenes.

He said one of the first scenes they filmed was a dinner scene with Campbell and Margaret Colin.

“There’s a lot of B-roll, blooper reel situation on that day and that scene,” Hynes said. “…I think I was barking at him [Campbell] at one point because he was a pet therapist. I was trying to communicate to him in a language that he might understand. So I started saying, ‘Wolf, wolf, bark.’ And somehow Margaret was watching this take place and was right in there adding to the wrestling match that was happening between me and Paul. It’s just the best and it’s a dynamic that is refreshing for us to play as actors.”

Hynes, Campbell & Walker Will Attend a Screening of the Movie at RomaDrama Live

According to RomaDrama Live’s homepage, Hynes, Walker, and Campbell will be taking part in an interactive encore screening of “Three Wise Men & a Baby” on Saturday, December 3, during RomaDrama Live. They’ll provide commentary during the movie, and extra behind-the-scenes moments will be shared. Bloopers will also be shared with fans.

The RomaDrama Live event is taking place in Chicago, and will also include a “mix and mingle” Christmas gala on Friday, December 2, along with a brunch on December 3. The event will also feature a sneak peek screening of “A Fabled Holiday,” starring Ryan Paevey and Brooke D’Orsay. They’ll do a panel after the movie with a Q&A.

All-access tickets cost $699 a person and include admission to all the events on Friday and Saturday. Or you can attend the Christmas Gala on Friday (which includes the “Fabled Holiday” screening and the “mix and mingle” event) for $399. The Friday night event encourages fans to dress in elegant holiday attire.

Another ticket option, for $349 a person, is admission to the Saturday, December 3 brunch, along with the matinee screening of “Three Wise Men & a Baby.”

Also attending RomaDrama Live are Trevor Donovan, Danica McKellar, Wes Brown, Colin Egglesfield, Brittany Bristow, Ashley Williams, Erin Cahill, Jesse Hutch, Neal Bledsoe, Eric Mabius, Gregory Harrison, Zak Santiago, and more. You can purchase tickets here.

