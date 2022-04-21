Tyler Hynes Shares Erin Krakow Appreciation Post in Honor of ‘TylErin Thursday’

Fans of the Hallmark movie “It Was Always You,” starring Tyler Hynes and Erin Krakow, have launched “TylErin Thursday,” a special day where they share their appreciation for the two actors and their movie on social media. On April 21, Hynes joined the TylErin Thursday fun, posting a special appreciation message dedicated to Krakow.

Hynes Encouraged His Followers to ‘Show Love to This Talented Troublemaker’

In an Instagram post, Hynes joined in on TylErin Thursday, encouraging his followers to “show love to this talented troublemaker.” He shared a video montage from “It Was Always You” and a photo of the two actors together.

Hynes wrote, “For some time you guys have started and maintained your #TylErinThursday for a movie that it seems has continued to mean a lot to you. It’s long overdue that I begun contributing to this lovely thing you started :) . Let us begin simply with an @erinkrakow appreciation post. ❤️’s below are welcome to show love to this talented trouble maker.”

He then encouraged his followers to visit @hynies_take_on_portugal and see more clips that led him to make the post. He also thanked @hallmarkiescaroline3 for starting the TylErin Thursday trend.

Krakow replied to the post, writing, “Tahler!”

Hynes replied, “@erinkrakow yes ma’am.”

Fans Joined the Post to Share Their Appreciation & Ask for a Sequel or New Movie with the Two Stars

Fans and friends of the two actors joined the replies to share their love for the Hallmark stars and their movie. Many also took the time to ask for a sequel to “It Was Always You” or a new movie starring Krakow and Hynes.

Sara Tinker Robertson wrote, “❤️❤️❤️Y’all. Are. Precious!! It’s why we love y’all together!❤️❤️❤️”

The account @hynes_lines wrote, “E! Love your spirit and warmth and charm. Let’s get you two together again please Hallmark. Or any other network for that matter! 💯⭐️⭐️”

Hynies Take on Portugal wrote, “@tyler_hynes 😉😊.. What can I say, that I haven’t said before?..😊🙏.. Thank you so, so much!.. ❤.. As for who’s the trouble maker?!.. hmmm.. 🤔.. not quite sure if it’s @erinkrakow or you!..😉.. Still, you two are quite simply 💣💥🔥 together.. and @hallmarkiescaroline3 , the #hynies and myself, we can hardly wait to see you both in another movie.. either a sequel or a new one!😉👌❤.. Until then, we will continue to do our best to celebrate you and Erin on this special day!.. Much ❤❤❤❤ to you both!..🤗xoxo”

Jill Ingle wrote, “❤️ love Erin, incredibly talented with an inner beauty that is unmeasurable and an outer beauty that is undeniable.”

Lynn Hanson wrote, “@tyler_hynes Rumors of a sequel? Any chance of that?”

QTHootie wrote, “This is my absolute favorite @hallmarkchannel movie of all time! It just really resonated with me. I love the way that David was able to help Elizabeth find her inner Lizzy again. The movie was very well written and of course @tyler_hynes and @erinkrakow have such chemistry! ❤️”

Back in January, Hynes shared Instagram videos that some fans hoped meant he was working on a sequel to “It Was Always You.” The videos were actually about “Always Amore,” which fans also loved. But Hallmark fans are still hoping for a sequel to “It Was Always You” too. There’s even a petition for a sequel that currently has 1,300 signatures.

