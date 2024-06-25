Tyler Hynes to Star in Historic Hallmark & Kansas City Chiefs Movie Partnership

Hallmark Media has just announced what may be one of the most unique collaborations they’ve hosted yet. The Hallmark Channel is teaming up with the Kansas City Chiefs football team to create a special football-themed Christmas movie starring Tyler Hynes and Hunter King.

The Movie Is Called ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’

In a press release sent to Heavy, Hallmark announced that the movie will star Tyler Hynes, Hunter King, and Ed Begley, Jr. It will premiere as part of the Countdown to Christmas 2024 lineup. An exact date hasn’t yet been announced.

The movie marks a collaboration between Hallmark, the NFL and Skydance Sports.

According to Hallmark’s press release, the synopsis for the movie reads:

Alana Higman (King) is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s ‘Fan of the Year’ contest. Derrick (Hynes), Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s (Begley Jr.) vintage Chiefs, good luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.”

The downtown skyline in Kansas City will be lit purple and red starting tonight at sunset to celebrate the news, Hallmark Media revealed.

Hunter King wrote about the movie: “I’m bursting with excitement!!!!!!”

The Movie Will Be Filmed Entirely on Location in Kansas City & Will Include ‘On the Field’ Promotions

According to Hallmark’s press release, the movie will begin production next month, filmed entirely in the Chiefs’ hometown of Kansas City, Missouri. One of the filming locations with be GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. This will be the first time the stadium has been used in a Hallmark film.

Hallmark’s press statement also noted that the movie is going to feature some unique promotions the network has never done before.

“This film marks the ultimate celebration of a longstanding collaboration between the two pioneering KC-based brands, officially uniting the Hallmarkies and Chiefs Kingdom like never before,” the press release shared. “With planning underway for game-day activations, unique co-branded merchandise, and on-air, social, and digital promotion, the multifaceted partnership will engage widespread audiences both on and off the field, with more details to be announced later this year.”

Hallmark Media also noted that more than 50% of Hallmark viewers watched sports during the Countdown to Christmas season, so they’re expecting this to be a welcome partnership.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in the press statement: “We are honored to partner with Hallmark on a project as unique as this. As a club, we pride ourselves on exploring new ways to grow our brand, as well as connect with new audiences. This partnership unites two passionate fanbases and gives us an opportunity to show Chiefs Kingdom’s energy and tradition on one of the most-watched channels during the holiday season.”

The News Comes After Hynes Starred in a Kansas City Chiefs Promotional Mini-Movie Last Year

Last Christmas, Tyler Hynes and Janel Parrish went viral after they starred in a mini “spoof” movie with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs first shared what appeared to be a spoof Hallmark movie poster featuring Hynes and Parrish.

The Chiefs then revealed a short trailer that Hynes and Parrish filmed. It was a funny love story about Parrish, Hynes, and football.

Donna Kelce, the mother of Chiefs’ tight end Travis Kelce, shared two Instagram stories about the promotion. In one story she shared a picture of herself waving at the camera, wearing a nametag that says “Donna,” and wrote “my acting debut 🤣.”

The popularity of the promotion may have inspired the new Hallmark-NFL partnership.

READ NEXT: Watch Deleted Scenes from ‘Three Wise Men & a Baby’