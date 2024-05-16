Star Wants Sequel to Tyler Hynes Movie: ‘I Would Be Very, Very Happy’

Tyler Hynes has made a number of popular Hallmark films over the years. But there’s one film that one of his co-stars is still ready to make a sequel for, even years after its premiere.

Krakow Wants to Star in a Sequel to ‘It Was Always You’

In an interview with People in April, Erin Krakow revealed that she’s still ready to make a sequel to the hit movie “It Was Always You.”

“I would be very, very happy for us to have a sequel to ‘It Was Always You,'” she said. “…If not a sequel, just another opportunity for Tyler and I to reunite on something. He’s a great, great guy and so fun to work with and I think people really enjoyed that chemistry. So let’s do it again.”

Hynes said the same in a recent interview of his own back in March. He told Us Magazine that the movie was one of the top ones he wants to make a sequel for.

“This is a movie that gets mentioned a lot and Erin is a friend,” Hynes said. “We’ve definitely both [been] passionate about each other’s work and want to do it again… I think those characters … would be an interesting sequel. I don’t know if it’s going to happen though. It would be fun.”

The two stars have been teasing their enthusiasm about a sequel off and on ever since it premiered to such acclaim. Back in March 2023, Krakow shared a stunning photo on Instagram that immediately had fans hoping she was filming the long-awaited sequel.

One fan wrote in the replies, “Just love love your hair. Possibly making It Was Always You part 2. Hopefully 🌺.” Krakow responded: “I’m game! @tyler_hynes is game!”

She and Hynes also had a series of FaceTime interactions in 2021 that referenced the movie and sparked rumors. And then back in 2022, Hynes posted a video on his Instagram Story that showed him on a plane, reading a script that had the name “Elizabeth” in it, which was Krakow’s name in the movie. But it ended up being for a different film.

Krakow Is Reuniting With a Different Co-Star This Year

While Krakow may not be reuniting with Hynes yet, she is reuniting with another star that fans have been eagerly awaiting for her to collaborate with.

This Christmas season, she’ll be starring opposite Daniel Lissing in “Santa Tell Me” for Hallmark. The news was first announced during Hallmark’s Television Critics Association Panel.

The two actors have been busy ever since they starred in “It Was Always You” in 2021 (in addition to Krakow starring as the lead character on “When Calls the Heart.”)

Hynes starred in “Sweet Carolina” with Lacey Chabert, “Roadhouse Romance” with Lauren Alaina, “An Unexpected Christmas” with Bethany Joy Lenz, “Three Wise Men and a Baby” (which is getting a sequel this year), “TIme for Him to Come Home for Christmas,” “A Picture of Her,” “Never Been Chris’d,” and “Shifting Gears.”

Krakow starred in “The Wedding Cottage” and “Blind Date Book Club,” in addition to being an executive producer on “When Calls the Heart.”

