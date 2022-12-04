Hallmark’s Tyler Hynes Reveals Rocky Start to His Friendship With Paul Campbell

Tyler Hynes, Paul Campbell, and Andrew Walker have become an unforgettable on-screen trio after starring together in Hallmark Channel’s new mega-hit movie “Three Wise Men and a Baby.” The three are now good friends in real life, but Hynes just admitted that early on, connecting with Campbell took him a couple of tries, since he completely forgot their first meeting.

Tyler Hynes Reveals Awkward Phone Call With Paul Campbell

The trio of Hallmark actors play brothers who have to take care of a baby over Christmas in “Three Wise Men and a Baby,” which debuted on November 19 with record-breaking ratings. Before heading to the Roma Drama Christmas fan convention in Chicago on December 2, 2022, two members of the famous trio, Hynes and Campbell, appeared in-studio on WGN Morning News for an interview with the show’s anchors.

They explained that all three of them are friends in real life, but Hynes revealed his relationship with Campbell got off to a bit of a rocky start.

He said that Campbell, who is also a scriptwriter, wrote the 2021 Hallmark Channel movie that Hynes starred in called “An Unexpected Christmas.” When Hynes first read the script, he said he loved it so much that he reached out to Campbell to thank him and introduce himself — but it turned out they’d already met.

“As soon as I read that script, I spoke to Paul immediately and told him how much I loved him,” Hynes said. “And he explained to me that we had met prior!”

Laughing with Campbell, Hynes explained, “I stopped him at a party I don’t remember. I was just trying to get home. A few (too) many drinks!”

As for Walker, Hynes said he’s known him for years because they’re related by marriage.

“My cousin is his wife,” he said. “We’ve been friends for a very long time.”

Hynes added, “Me, Paul and Andrew now are sort of a triumvirate” — meaning a threesome with great promise or responsibility. In fact, there’s already been talk of a sequel to their hit movie. Fans have begun begging for one on social media, and during a Roma Drama panel, Campbell and Hynes said they’ve got some ideas but it’ll be up to Hallmark Channel to decide whether to move forward.

This is Not the First Time the 3 ‘Hunks of Hallmark’ Have Worked Together

While the “Three Wise Men” trio is being heralded for their work together in the new movie, the friends actually popped up in each others’ Hallmark Christmas movies in 2021. Hynes made a surprise appearance as a waiter in Walker’s “My Family Christmas Tree” film. And then Walker made a brief cameo in “An Unexpected Christmas,” showing up as a customer at a bar that bumped into Hynes.

In December 2021, Campbell told E! News how Walker and Hynes wound up in each others’ movies, including the one he wrote.

“Andrew was in town shooting his movie and I know they were hanging out and Andrew was like, ‘Hey, why don’t you come and show up the background?’ And Tyler was like, ‘Great, why don’t you come show up in ours?’ It kind of started as a joke and then everybody realized what a great idea was.”

During the interview on WGN, the TV anchors had fun talking about how the threesome is among the group of actors who’ve become known as the “Hunks of Hallmark,” a label that WGN did a segment about in October that went viral. Hynes and Campbell’s visit to the set proved the label is warranted; the anchors said the only other time they had a celebrity guest get as swarmed by employees in the hallways as the Hallmark actors did that day, it was for Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

When one of the hosts jokingly asked if Hynes and Campbell were getting “tired of being objectified by Hollywood,” Campbell responded, “No, surprisingly not! I’m just warming up to it!”