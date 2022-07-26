Tyler Hynes Drops Photos & Hints About New Christmas Movie

Tyler Hynes fans are thrilled to learn that the Hallmark star is working on a new Christmas movie. Hynes has been dropping hints on his social media account about the new project.

He’s Been Sharing Photos from the Set on Social Media

Hynes has been sharing photos from the set on social media. He hasn’t revealed many details, only dropping tantalizing hints for fans here and there.

On Twitter, he shared the following picture:

You can clearly see a Christmas tree reflected in the photo.

He also shared some pictures on his Instagram stories.

The pictures don’t reveal much so far, but fans are still excited.

On Twitter, Hallmark Enthusiast wrote: “Tyler Hynes just posted this picture to his Instagram stories w/ a Christmas Tree. On the set of his Hallmark Christmas movie. He already told us he had 2 Hallmark projects hes filming coming up & he said a few days ago he was leaving town 2 film a movie & now a Christmas tree!🎄”

Hynes’ most recent movie for Hallmark was “Always Amore” opposite Autumn Resser. His other recent credits include “Letterkenny,” “An Unexpected Christmas,” “My Christmas Family Tree” (where he had a cameo), “Roadhouse Romance,” “Sweet Carolina,” “It Was Always You,” and “On the 12th Date of Christmas.”

He Recently Shared He Was Starting 2 New Projects

In a recent interview with Digital Journal, Hynes revealed that he’s finishing one project that’s not part of the Hallmark network, and then he’ll be starting two new projects after that. While he didn’t specifically say those are Hallmark projects, the way he worded his statement certainly hinted that they are.

“I am finishing one project outside of the Hallmark world, and there are two projects that I will be working on shortly,” he told Digital Journal.

Fans have long been hoping for a sequel to Hynes’ movie with Erin Krakow, “It Was Always You.” But since Krakow recently posted about heading off to film season 10 of “When Calls the Heart,” Hynes’ newest movie is likely not that sequel.

Krakow shared a photo of her alarm set for 4:00 a.m. for the first day of filming for the new season.

She also posted about fitting for season 10.

And on July 16, she shared her annual selfie indicating she’s traveling to Canada to film the new season.

So whatever movie Hynes is working on, it’s not a sequel to the movie he filmed with Krakow.

In an interview with What to Watch, Hynes recently shared that spending time with his fans at conventions is “nothing short of spectacular and beautiful.”

He said the conventions are inspiring because he gets to see what an impact his work has on his fans’ lives. He commented that seeing something he wanted to put into a movie “being received and sort of mirrored back to me” by the fans is an amazing experience.

“It’s just like such pure humanity is the best way I can describe it,” he said about spending time with his fans. “I could do this all day, forever.”

