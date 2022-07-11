Tyler Hynes Says Seeing His Fans is Therapy: ‘I Could Do This All Day, Forever’

Hallmark star Tyler Hynes is incredibly thankful for his fans. In a recent interview, he said he could spend time with them “all day, forever” because fan conventions are like therapy for him.

He Said the Fan Conventions He’s Attended Are ‘Spectacular & Beautiful’

In an interview with What to Watch, Hynes said that attending the RomaDrama Live! and Christmas Con fan conventions is “nothing short of spectacular and beautiful.”

He said the conventions are inspiring because he gets to see what an impact his work has on his fans’ lives. He commented that seeing something he wanted to put into a movie “being received and sort of mirrored back to me” by the fans is an amazing experience.

In fact, he said that RomaDrama is almost like a “three-day therapy session” because of how much he gets out of hearing his fans’ stories. Knowing how his movies touched their lives also really touches him.

“Some of the stories were nothing short of the most harrowing things you’ve ever heard from the most sweet, well-intentioned, and innocent human beings,” he told What to Watch. “…I’m always cognizant of the fact that I hope they feel like they’re being heard and having a moment to feel that catharsis.”

He said he loves spending time with his fans and never feels drained after a convention.

“It’s just like such pure humanity is the best way I can describe it,” he said. “I could do this all day, forever.”

His Fans Have Generously Given to Multiple Projects Recently in His Name

Hynes’ fans have recently given generously to charities in his name. For example, Hynes partnered with RomaDrama Live! to raise funds for the nonprofit No Kid Hungry. Fans who donated had a chance to win a private cocktail reception with Hynes, True Hollywood Talk reported.

In just the first 48 hours, his fans raised more than $30,000, surpassing the $10,000 goal.

Hynes wrote on Instagram, “Sharing hard earned money, especially these days, is no small gesture and I don’t take it lightly… I hope you understand that your generosity is not unnoticed… I feel it. I notice it. And I appreciate you. 🤍”

Ten fans won the cocktail reception, and he told What to Watch that he wanted to make sure the event was a memorable experience.

“How do I make that fulfilling for them in some way that feels above and beyond, or at least sufficient, to the generosity these fans are showing?” Hynes said. “I don’t think I can do anything that could really match that, but I’m going to try my best to do something.”

His fans also recently surprised him by donating to the Young People’s Theater in Toronto, which led to a drama scholarship being created in his honor.

The theater wrote on Instagram, “YPT is thrilled to announce that, thanks to the generosity of the international fan base of actor and YPT Drama School alum @tyler_hynes, we are offering a new Drama School award! The Tyler Hynes Award will be given to students in JK-Gr. 2 who are first time applicants to YPT’s Summer Drama Camp.”

The theater’s website noted, “His fans chose to establish an award at YPT in his honor, so that a new generation of Canadian youth may be inspired to pursue a career in the arts.”

In an Instagram post, Hynes thanked his fans and said he didn’t see this one coming.

Hynes wrote, “I can’t believe you guys have done this. And all the other acts of kindness around my birthday entirely unprompted. A birthday I still haven’t celebrated, but thanks to you I really have. You guys are rare and wonderful 🤍🙏🏻”

