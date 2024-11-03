Hallmark’s Tyler Hynes Divulges Secret Filming Strategies ‘Nobody Knows About’

The secret’s out! Hallmark Channel superstar Tyler Hynes has been in so many Hallmark movies, the actor admitted in a new interview that he’s developed a secret strategy for staying engaged and inspired on the set of each one.

“I play a lot of little games by myself that nobody knows about,” he told “Streamed & Screened” podcast host Bruce Miller in an episode released on October 30, 2024. “I have all kinds of little things that keep it interesting for me.”

From finding inspiration in classic movies to placing clever nods to past projects for his fans, Hynes said his behind-the-scenes creative process is all about having meaningful fun.

Tyler Hynes Says He Tries to Tuck Special Easter Eggs Into Movies for His Fervent Fans

Hynes has been especially busy filming new projects in 2024, with five premieres scheduled within a matter of weeks. He appears alongside Jonathan Bennett and B.J. Britt in Hallmark’s just-released “The Groomsmen” trilogy, now streaming on Hallmark+, and has two other highly-anticipated premieres this month — “Three Wiser Men and a Boy” on November 23 and “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” on November 30.

Most Hallmark movies are filmed in just 15 days and follow a similar storytelling pattern, but Hynes told “Streamed & Screened” he’s found ways to keep things fresh, including watching a certain genre of movies during downtime on a movie shoot.

“I’ll be watching certain movies while I’m making the movie,” he said, adding, “Maybe, like, I’ll go on like a Pacino kick and I’ll be playing with things (he does). I know it sounds odd, but in my own little way, I kind of have my own fun.”

Hynes said there are also “all kinds of little games” he plays with his fans, affectionately known as Hynies, like inside jokes and nods to past movies or personal connections. For instance, fans noticed that his character’s daughter in “The Groomsmen” was named after Hynes’ real-life mom, Betty — an Easter egg that Hynes confirmed in a tweet on October 17.

“They seem to notice things and appreciate that sort of fun,” Hynes told “Streamed & Screened” of the Hynies. “One of the things I love about these movies that seems unique to anywhere else is there’s a continuous back and forth conversation.”

Hynes continued, “The fact that I’m making multiple movies in a year and they’re coming out throughout the year means that there’s a continual conversation with the audience, the ones that are familiar with the movies, where I get to react to what they do and they react to what I do, which makes me react to what they do, and it’s this continuous conversation.”

After live-tweeting throughout the October 31 premiere of the third “Groomsmen” movie, in which his character Jackson is the main focus, Hynes posted a message of gratitude to everyone who was so invested in the trilogy and his work.

“You all are so very wonderful,” he wrote. “I can’t tell you what it’s like to be in your company. And it’s not just me. You have so many admirers of the energy and personality you all bring. I cannot stress this enough, HYNIES 4 LIFE”

Hynes even unveiled two special products for his die-hard fans ahead of the 2024 holiday season — his first-ever book, featuring over 300 photos of him and his escapades, and a Hynies bracelet with a feature that allows for a “secret handshake” among fans.

Tyler Hynes Says He’s Focused on Meaningful Storylines & Connections With Each Movie He Makes

Another strategy Hynes uses to keep his movie shoots from getting monotonous is to find meaning in each script and experience.

“I also try my best to figure out what this movie has to offer in terms of its tools and in terms of its value,” Hynes told the “Streamed & Screened” podcast, “and try to cater a character or a rhythm or something about it that’s in service of that but feels like it’s going to be entertaining for me.”

That isn’t hard with Hallmark movies, Hynes said, which is why he has no intention of straying from the network.

“I’m a Canadian — I’m a loyal person,” Hynes joked. “The folks here at this network and the people that I make the movies with, as well as the people who watch and consume them, it’s a very sincere dynamic. And this is a priority for me in my life.”

Hynes continued, “These (movies) are something that I can pour my heart and soul into that is making an impact that seems to be a very positive one, and I’m very happy spending my time focusing on trying to get the most out of that.”

In March, while promoting his movie “Shifting Gears,” Hynes told People that he was thrilled that each Hallmark movie “keeps being exciting and fresh for different reasons.”

I’m really grateful and surprised by how it constantly is renewing itself for different reasons,” he said, “making each experience unique and beautiful in its own way.”